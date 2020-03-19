AshleyTheobaldfreestyle.jpg
Ashley Theobald, seen here competing in 2016, was named to the Academic All-Summit League swimming and diving team on Thursday.

 File Photo

South Dakota State senior swimmer and Fort Pierre’s own Ashley Theobald was named to the Academic All-Summit League Swimming and Diving Team the league office announced on Thursday.

Theobald, a graduate of Pierre T.F. Riggs, is a political science and agriculture education major. This is her second time being named to the Academic All-Summit League team. She previously received the honor in 2018. Theobald earned 2020 All-Summit League after placing second in the 100 IM and 200 freestyle relay, and seventh in the 200 IM and 400 IM at the Summit League Championships. Theobald holds the school record in the freestyle relay with a time of 1:34.11. She also broke the school record in the 100 IM with a time of 57.22 at the Augustana Invitational.

Theobald is joined by teammates Kristen Davis, Tiffany Nguyen and Lily Schimke. Jackrabbit men to be named to the Academic All-Summit League Team are Jared Miller, Henry Skinner, Jacob Sutej and Cody Watkins.

