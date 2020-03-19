South Dakota State senior swimmer and Fort Pierre’s own Ashley Theobald was named to the Academic All-Summit League Swimming and Diving Team the league office announced on Thursday.
Theobald, a graduate of Pierre T.F. Riggs, is a political science and agriculture education major. This is her second time being named to the Academic All-Summit League team. She previously received the honor in 2018. Theobald earned 2020 All-Summit League after placing second in the 100 IM and 200 freestyle relay, and seventh in the 200 IM and 400 IM at the Summit League Championships. Theobald holds the school record in the freestyle relay with a time of 1:34.11. She also broke the school record in the 100 IM with a time of 57.22 at the Augustana Invitational.
Theobald is joined by teammates Kristen Davis, Tiffany Nguyen and Lily Schimke. Jackrabbit men to be named to the Academic All-Summit League Team are Jared Miller, Henry Skinner, Jacob Sutej and Cody Watkins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.