South Dakota State swimmer and Fort Pierre’s own Ashley Theobald was named last week’s Summit League Women’s Swimmer of the Week on Tuesday.
Theobald helped the Jackrabbits swimmers beat Omaha on Nov. 8. She set a Marshall Center Pool record with a time of 4:37.65 in the 400 Individual Medley, which is the fifth best time in the 400 IM in the Summit League this season. Theobald took first in the 50 meter freestyle, and second in the 200 meter medley relay.
Theobald will next see action at the Augustana Invite on Nov. 21-23. Prelims on all three days start at 10 a.m. CT. Final events are set for 5 p.m. CT
