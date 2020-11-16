The All-Southeast South Dakota Conference football team was announced on Monday. The Stanley County Buffaloes had four athletes honored on the team. Those athletes are seniors Trey Frost, Nathan Cook, Tracy Nielsen and Sydney Tubbs.
The Class 11B State Champion Winner Warriors were the SESD Conference champions with an undefeated 7-0 regular season record. They had six athletes named to the team. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central had five athletes, while Chamberlain and Mt. Vernon/Plankinton each had three. Miller/Highmore-Harrold and Wagner rounded out the group with two nominations each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.