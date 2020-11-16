The All-Southeast South Dakota Conference football team was announced on Monday. The Stanley County Buffaloes had four athletes honored on the team. Those athletes are seniors Trey Frost, Nathan Cook, Tracy Nielsen and Sydney Tubbs.

The Class 11B State Champion Winner Warriors were the SESD Conference champions with an undefeated 7-0 regular season record. They had six athletes named to the team. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central had five athletes, while Chamberlain and Mt. Vernon/Plankinton each had three. Miller/Highmore-Harrold and Wagner rounded out the group with two nominations each.

