The Four Corners baseball team played the Madison Broncos at the State B Amateur Baseball Tournament at Cadwell Park in Mitchell on Sunday afternoon.
The game went into the bottom of the third inning tied 2-2. Four Corners took a 3-2 lead when JD Carter scored on a Justin Lester single. The Broncos responded in the top of the fourth inning with eight runs. They added another run in the top of the fifth inning to go up 11-3. Four Corners would not go away quietly. They scored nine runs to take a 12-11 lead. The rally was kicked off by a two-run home run by Spencer Sarringar. Four Corners added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Jason Overweg scored on a Brad Hand RBI groundout. That was all the run production Four Corners would need. They got the outs necessary to clinch a 13-11 victory.
Casey Schlecter took the win for Four Corners. He lasted three and a third innings, allowing four hits and three runs while walking one. Spencer Sarringar threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. He recorded the last six outs to earn the save.
Paul Clark took the loss for the Madison Broncos. He lasted one inning, allowing six hits and five runs while walking one.
Four Corners will next see action on Wednesday night. They take on the Dell Rapids Mudcats, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans unable to make it to the game can see it streamed on the SportsTicket YouTube page.
Related Note
Former Pierre T.F. Riggs standout athlete Bradley Dean is a part of the Mount Vernon Mustangs, who are also in State B Amateur Baseball Tournament. The Mustangs were eliminated by the Milbank Firechiefs in the second round. The Firechiefs won 6-5 on a walkoff single by Brady Krause.
