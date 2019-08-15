The Four Corners amateur baseball team faced the Dell Rapids Mudcats in the second round of the State Amateur Baseball Tournament at Cadwell Park in Mitchell on Wednesday evening.
Four Corners got out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Casey Schlecter scored on a Kris Dozark single. The Mudcats answered back with six runs in the bottom of the second inning. Four Corners clawed their way back to bring the game to a one-run game in the top of the fourth inning. That would be as close as Four Corners would get to retaking the lead for the rest of the game. The Mudcats scored four runs in the fourth inning, one run in the sixth inning, three runs in the seventh inning, and two runs in the eighth inning. Four Corners scratched across a run in the top of the eighth inning when Dozark scored on a Justin Allen single. The Mudcats ended up winning the game 16-6 via the ten-run rule in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Andrew Wegner was the winning pitcher for the Mudcats. He allowed one hit and zero runs over three innings, striking out three.
Josh Davies took the loss for Four Corners. He went one and one-third innings, allowing six runs on six hits.
The Mudcats will face the Canova Gang in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The Canova Gang defeated Flandreau 3-1 on Wednesday. All games during the State Amateur Baseball Tournament are streamed on the SportsTicket YouTube page.
