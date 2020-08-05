Nathan Hainy

4 Corners' Nathan Hainy throws over to first for an out during the District 3B tournament championship on Thursday against Plankinton in Chamberlain. 

 Matt Gade/Daily Republic

The Four Corners amateur baseball team will play Clark in the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Class B State Tournament at Cadwell Park in Mitchell on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.

The State Amateur Baseball Tournament will feature 32 teams from across the state. Action started on Wednesday with Madison taking on Groton, and the Dell Rapids Mudcats taking on Plankinton. The tournament will end on August 16. There will be 31 games played over 12 days.

Unlike in past years, there will not be a free livestream of the tournament. The State Tournament will be streamed on a pay-per-view basis by LiveTicket at LiveTicket.tv. The defending State Champions are the Alexandria Angels. They play on Thursday at 1 p.m. CT against Lesterville. The Angels have played in six of the last seven State Championship games. They have won four State titles in that span.

Tags

Load comments