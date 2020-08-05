The Four Corners amateur baseball team will play Clark in the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Class B State Tournament at Cadwell Park in Mitchell on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.
The State Amateur Baseball Tournament will feature 32 teams from across the state. Action started on Wednesday with Madison taking on Groton, and the Dell Rapids Mudcats taking on Plankinton. The tournament will end on August 16. There will be 31 games played over 12 days.
Unlike in past years, there will not be a free livestream of the tournament. The State Tournament will be streamed on a pay-per-view basis by LiveTicket at LiveTicket.tv. The defending State Champions are the Alexandria Angels. They play on Thursday at 1 p.m. CT against Lesterville. The Angels have played in six of the last seven State Championship games. They have won four State titles in that span.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.