Summer hockey

The 2022 Northland Hockey Group's 2009 Midwest Predators team. Ben Schierer, back-left, Cameron Peterson, Logan Schoon, Jim Neddo, Ryan Hovanes, Ulysses Schierer, Alex Bardykin, Ryan Kantrud. Thorbjorn Johnson, front-left, Gunner Neddo, Easton Eckhoff, Franklin Schierer, Sullivan Rufer, Parker Kantrud.

 Heather Kantrud / Daily Journal

Youth hockey has been steadily growing across the region, morphing from a mere sporting season into a high-energy lifestyle that spans the entirety of each calendar year.

Northland Hockey Group operates across an eight-state region, offering AAA hockey clubs and tournaments to youth hockey players across the nation. Local youth hockey players have played on various NHG teams throughout the years, participating in four to five tournaments throughout the spring and summer months.

