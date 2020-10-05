It took all four quarters, but the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team came away with a 35-13 victory over the Huron Tigers at Hollister Field in Pierre on Friday night.
The Tigers got on the board in the first quarter when senior wide receiver Carter Hott caught the ball and ran past the Govs defense for 83 yards and the score with three minutes left. About a minute later, the Govs tied things up when senior tight end Regan Bollweg caught a 38 yard touchdown pass from Lincoln Kienholz to tie things up at 7-7. The game remained 7-7 throughout most of the second quarter until the final few seconds. Kienholz connected with Bollweg for another touchdown to put the Govs up 14-7 going into halftime.
The Tigers got the first points of the second half when junior quarterback Cade McNeil connected with junior wide receiver Max Kranzler on a fly route down the left side of the field for a 67 yard touchdown. The point-after attempt by the Tigers was no good. The Govs entered the fourth quarter with a 14-13 lead.
Bollweg told the Capital Journal that he felt relieved going into the fourth quarter.
“I felt relieved, but that’s just it. We can’t feel relieved,” Bollweg said. “Whether we’re up 50, or we’re down 50, we can’t be calm. We’ve always got to keep playing.”
The Govs put a little more room between themselves and their opponent when senior running back Maguire Raske, who came into the game averaging four touchdowns per game, found the end zone from one yard out with a little under four minutes to go to give the Govs a 21-13 lead. A crucial interception by Govs senior defensive back Cord Ellis on the ensuing drive stalled momentum the Tigers had. The Govs took advantage of the interception by getting another touchdown run from Raske, this time from 12 yards out. They put the exclamation point on their victory when senior defensive lineman Gunnar Gehring scooped up a McNeil fumble and took it 30 yards for the Govs’ final touchdown of the game.
Bollweg said he thought overall that the game went well.
“We played our hearts out,” Bollweg said. “We made mistakes as a team will do. It’s about how you bounce back from those mistakes.”
The Govs had five turnovers in the game, including four interceptions thrown by Kienholz. The Govs had nine penalties for 95 yards. Six of those nine penalties were holding penalties.
Raske led the way for the Govs with 194 rushing yards on 39 carries, as well as 98 receiving yards on six catches. Despite the turnovers, Kienholz played a solid game. He had 235 passing yards and 91 rushing yards.
McNeil led the way for the Tigers with 226 passing yards, with most of those yards going to Kranzler and Hott. However, McNeil was sacked five times, bringing the Tigers net passing total to 188 passing yards. The Tigers had 65 yards rushing, with senior running back Tyson Lien leading the way with 39 rushing yards.
The Govs (4-1) will next see action against the Brookings Bobcats (6-0) in a rematch of last year’s Class 11AA State Football Championship at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. The Bobcats are one of two undefeated teams in Class 11AA this year along with the Yankton Bucks. Bollweg said that he knows Brookings is a good team.
“They’ve got a great running back,” Bollweg said. “They’ve also got a few out-of-state kids that came in to play. We’re going to play our hearts out. We’re going to have to play better than we did tonight. We’ve got a different team this year than we had last year, but the goal remains the same.”
Kickoff for the clash with Brookings is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on Friday.
