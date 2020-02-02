It’s not about how you start. It’s how you finish.
Finishing games on top was a struggle for the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team this past weekend. They hosted the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Friday night, and the Yankton Gazelles on Saturday night.
Friday’s game saw the visiting Rough Riders jump out to a 17-13 lead after the first quarter. The Govs responded by outscoring the Rough Riders 19-10 in the second quarter. The Govs held a 32-27 lead at halftime. Both teams played evenly in the third quarter. The Rough Riders took control in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Govs 20-11. They came away with the 54-50 victory.
The Rough Riders won the game from the free throw line. They made 12 of 16 attempts for a percentage of 75 percent. The Govs made five of 12 free throw attempts for a percentage of 41. The Govs held a 26-21 rebounding advantage.
The Rough Riders were led by sophomore guard Kaela Martinez, who had a game high 17 points. Senior forward Macey Nielson had 16 points. The Govs were led by the trio of senior forward Kodi Severyn, freshman guard Remington Price and freshman forward Ayvrie Kaiser. All three players had nine points. Junior forward Caytee Williams had eight points and a team high seven rebounds.
Saturday’s game saw the Gazelles jump out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter. The Govs responded by outscoring the Gazelles 15-4 in the second quarter. Momentum swung once again in the direction of the Gazelles, who took a 30-29 lead into the fourth quarter. The Gazelles ended up with a 47-38 victory after outscoring the Govs 17-9 in the final quarter.
Neither team shot well from the field or from the free throw line. The Gazelles held a 34-25 rebounding advantage. The Govs committed 25 fouls, while the Gazelles had 17 fouls.
The Gazelles were led by senior guard Madison Wuebben, who had 19 points and nine rebounds. Senior forward Sadie Fedders had 13 points and nine rebounds. The Govs were led by freshman forward Ayvrie Kaiser, who had nine points. Freshman guard Remington Price and senior forward Kylee Thorpe each had eight points.
The Govs (6-8, no. 12 in Class AA) will see action three times in the coming week. They will play the Mitchell Kernels (6-6, no. 9 in Class AA) in the Corn Palace in Mitchell on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Govs will face the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (4-5, no. 5 in Class AA) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Govs will finish the weekend against the Brandon Valley Lynx (5-7, no. 9 in Class AA) in Brandon on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.