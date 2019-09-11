DONGGUAN, China — France rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit and knocked Team USA out of medal contention at the FIBA World Cup with an 89-79 win in the quarterfinals Wednesday in Dongguan.
Team USA had won 58 consecutive tournament games in FIBA and Olympic competition with NBA players dating to 2005 and leaves an international competition without a gold medal for the first time since 2006.
Evan Fournier carried France with 22 points and Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 16 rebounds.
The best possible finish for the U.S. in this World Cup would be fifth place.
Donovan Mitchell didn't score in the fourth quarter but ended with a game-high 29 points. The U.S. went frigid on the offensive end in the fourth quarter and did not score on their final six possessions as France pulled away.
Up next for the U.S. is a meeting Thursday with Serbia in the consolation round at Dongguan.
France squares off with Argentina in the semifinals.
