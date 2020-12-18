Friday night's game between the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team and the Douglas Patriots boys basketball team has been postponed. Pierre and Douglas are looking to reschedule the game as soon as possible.
At this time, all Pierre boys basketball games on Saturday against the Spearfish Spartans at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre are scheduled to be played. Sophomores are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT, while the varsity game is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.
