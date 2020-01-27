200127-sports-pierrewwrestling_outbound 11.jpg
Pierre’s Hayden Shaffer sucks Rapid City Central’s Dakohta Reynolds back into his grasp at the East/West Duals at T.F. Riggs Gymnasium Jan. 25 in Pierre.

 Joseph Barkoff/ Capital Journal

Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling at East/West Duals

Varsity Results

Pierre T.F. Riggs defeated Yankton, 62-6

106 pounds - Blake Judson (P) def. Paul McGlone (Y) by major decision, 13-0

113 pounds - Tucker Bahm (Y) def. Trey Lewis (P) by decision, 5-2

120 pounds - Kahlor Hindman (P) def. Cruz Dyer (Y) by decision, 6-5

126 pounds - Deegan Houska (P) def. Will Pavlish (Y) by pinfall, 3:50

132 pounds - Hayden Shaffer (P) def. Ethan Yasat (Y) by pinfall, 2:49

138 pounds - Tyson Johnson (P) def. Kyler Lillie (Y) by major decision, 11-1

145 pounds - Cade Hinkle (P) def. Raynor Roig (Y) by pinfall, 0:20

152 pounds - Jack Van Camp (P) def. Jackson Conway (Y) by pinfall, 0:41

160 pounds - Daniel Tafoya (P) def. Dominick Kabella (Y) by pinfall, 1:20

170 pounds - Jaret Clarke (P) won by forfeit

182 pounds - Maguire Raske (P) def. Kyle Lucht (Y) by pinfall, 0:31

195 pounds - Regan Bollweg (P) def. Owen Warren (Y) by decision, 3-1

220 pounds - Jacob Larson (P) won by forfeit

285 pounds - Trevor Ellis (Y) def. Preston Taylor (P) by decision, 3-2

Pierre T.F. Riggs defeated Rapid City Stevens, 39-27

106 pounds - Jack Schoenhard (RCS) def. Blake Judson (P) by decision, 4-3

113 pounds - Trey Lewis (P) def. Caleb Richter (RCS) by decision, 4-3

120 pounds - Kahlor Hindman (P) def. Alisha Van Scoy (RCS) by pinfall, 1:12

126 pounds - Darien Malone (RCS) def. Deegan Houska (P) by decision, 10-3

132 pounds - Hayden Shaffer (P) def. Corter Doney (RCS) by decision, 7-2

138 pounds - Declan Malone (RCS) def. Tyson Johnson (P) by pinfall, 4:35

145 pounds - Cade Hinkle (P) def. Tyler Vorhees (RCS) by decision, 8-7

152 pounds - Jack Van Camp (P) def. Tanner Van Scory (RCS) by pinfall, 1:21

160 pounds - Cooper Vorhees (RCS) def. Daniel Tafoya (P) by pinfall, 1:55

170 pounds - Caleb Brink (RCS) def. Jaret Clarke (P) by pinfall, 4:58

182 pounds - Maguire Raske (P) def. True Synhorst (RCS) by pinfall, 0:41

195 pounds - Regan Bollweg (P) def. Dominick Rubio (RCS) by pinfall, 1:33

220 pounds - Ryan Brink (RCS) def. Jacob Larson (P) by decision, 6-2

285 pounds - Preston Taylor (P) def. Eli Huot (RCS) by pinfall, 3:32

Pierre T.F. Riggs defeated Sturgis Brown, 45-20

106 pounds - Blake Judson (P) def. Evan Osborn (SB) by decision, 8-5

113 pounds - Kaden Olson (SB) def. Trey Lewis (P) by decision, 5-2

120 pounds - Kelton Olson (SB) def. Kahlor Hindman (P) by decision, 3-0

126 pounds - Deegan Houska (P) def. Logan DeSersa (SB) by decision, 7-3

132 pounds - Perry Ketelsen (SB) def. Hayden Shaffer (P) by decision, 2-0

138 pounds - Tyson Johnson (P) def. Zaven Osborne (SB) by pinfall, 0:50

145 pounds - Cade Hinkle (P) def. Harrison Good (SB) by pinfall, 0:34

152 pounds - Jack Van Camp (P) won by forfeit

160 pounds - Brett Konst (SB) def. Daniel Tafoya (P) by pinfall, 3:00

170 pounds - Reese Jacobs (SB) def. Jaret Clarke (P) by technical fall, 16-1

182 pounds - Maguire Raske (P) def. Robert Merwin (SB) by pinfall, 0:46

195 pounds - Regan Bollweg (P) def. Clayton Smith (SB) by pinfall, 0:35

220 pounds - Jacob Larson (P) def. Zak Juelfs (SB) by decision, 7-2

285 pounds - Preston Taylor (P) def. Cody Nelson (SB) by pinfall, 0:30

Pierre T.F. Riggs defeated Rapid City Central, 49-22

106 pounds - Blake Judson (P) def. Riley Schmidt (RCC) by pinfall, 0:41

113 pounds - Trey Lewis (P) def. Steven Permann (RCC) by pinfall, 1:33

120 pounds - Cael Larson (RCC) def. Kahlor Hindman (P) by technical fall, 20-4

126 pounds - Deegan Houska (P) def. Zack Soderlin (RCC) by pinfall, 0:38

132 pounds - Hayden Shaffer (P) def. Dakohta Reynolds (RCC) by decision, 8-3

138 pounds - Kadyn Kraye (RCC) def. Jayden Wiebe (P) by pinfall, 1:01

145 pounds - TJ Morrison (RCC) def. Cade Hinkle (P) by decision, 7-1

152 pounds - Jack Van Camp (P) def. Brayden Burrus (RCC) by major decision, 11-2

160 pounds - Landin Winter (RCC) def. Jaret Clarke (P) by decision, 14-8

170 pounds - Wyatt Junglaus (RCC) def. Maguire Raske (P) by pinfall, 1:22

182 pounds - Gavin Stotts (P) def. Jon DeRuyter (RCC) by pinfall, 1:57

195 pounds - Regan Bollweg (P) won by forfeit

220 pounds - Jacob Larson (P) def. Jackson Witte (RCC) by pinfall, 5:55

285 pounds - Preston Taylor (P) def. Hunter Hansen (RCC) by pinfall, 0:26

Pierre T.F. Riggs defeated Spearfish, 57-16

106 pounds - Blake Judson (P) def. Josh Hoffman (SPE) by pinfall, 1:40

113 pounds - Trey Lewis (P) def. John Jeffery (SPE) by decision, 6-0

120 pounds - Kahlor Hindman (P) def. Mason Schmitz (SPE) by pinfall, 0:37

126 pounds - Deegan Houska (P) def. Clayton Donovan (SPE) by decision, 6-1

132 pounds - Oakley Blakeman (SPE) def. Hayden Shaffer (P) by major decision, 8-0

138 pounds - Max Sailor (SPE) def. Jayden Wiebe (P) by pinfall, 0:56

145 pounds - Cade Hinkle (P) def. Cole Hansen (SPE) by pinfall, 0:12

152 pounds - Jack Van Camp (P) won by forfeit

160 pounds - Jaret Clarke (P) def. Dylan Irion (SPE) by pinfall, 1:26

170 pounds - Maguire Raske (P) won by forfeit

182 pounds - Gavin Stotts (P) won by forfeit

195 pounds - Regan Bollweg (P) def. Elijah Zuniga (SPE) by decision, 8-4

220 pounds - Evan Hehr (SPE) def. Jacob Larson (P) by pinfall, 1:04

285 pounds - Preston Taylor (P) won by forfeit

Junior Varsity Results

Pierre T.F. Riggs defeated Yankton, 24-6

106 pounds - Dylan Sloan (Y) def. Jamin McGray (P) by pinfall, 4:43

113 pounds - Nate Williams (P) def. Collin Patrick (Y) by pinfall, 0:34

120 pounds - Chase Carda (P) def. Nevaeh Leonard (Y) by pinfall, 0:34

126 pounds - Jayden Wiebe (P) def. Robert Hahn (Y) by pinfall, 0:42

132 pounds - Austin Foley (P) def. Nik Sasse (Y) by pinfall, 5:11

Pierre T.F. Riggs defeated Harrisburg, 21-6

120 pounds - Nate Williams (P) def. Teegen Stauffacher (H) by decision, 12-6

126 pounds - Chase Carda (P) def. Brandon Simunek (H) by pinfall, 0:52

132 pounds - Jayden Wiebe (P) def. Ty Dalen (H) by pinfall, 0:44

145 pounds - Austin Foley (P) def. Carter Spence (H) by pinfall, 3:23

152 pounds - Colin Horrocks (H) def. Trever Adamson (P) by pinfall, 3:38

Pierre T.F. Riggs defeated Rapid City Stevens, 54-21

106 pounds - Evan Eckholm (RCS) def. Jamin McGray (P) by decision, 8-2

113 pounds - Matthew Hostler (P) def. Hunter Casey (RCS) by pinfall, 3:02

120 pounds - Nate Williams (P) def. Jackson Kitterman (RCS) by pinfall, 5:33

126 pounds - Chase Carda (P) def. Carson Casey (RCS) by pinfall, 1:29

132 pounds - Jayden Wiebe (P) def. Caleb Allen (RCS) by decision, 6-3

138 pounds - Bryan Roselles (RCS) def. Trever Adamson (P) by pinfall, 4:43

145 pounds - Austin Foley (P) def. Lucas Kanta (RCS) by decision, 8-2

220 pounds - Reign Thompson (RCS) def. Jace Charron (P) by decision, 7-1

Exhibition - Talan Lunders (RCS) def. Jamin McGray (P) by decision, 8-3

Exhibition - Alexsys Jacquez (RCS) def. Matthew Hostler (P) by pinfall, 4:27

Exhibition - Nate Williams (P) def. Carson Casey (RCS) by pinfall, 1:50

Exhibition - Jayden Wiebe (P) def. Zach Crawford (RCS) by pinfall, 2:34

Exhibition - Trever Adamson (P) def. Connor Beckman (RCS) by pinfall, 1:43

Exhibition - Austin Foley (P) def. Yohannes Carter (RCS) by pinfall, 3:44

Exhibition - Matthew King (P) def. Reign Thompson (RCS) by pinfall, 0:54

Pierre T.F. Riggs defeated Sturgis, 42-15

106 pounds - Korbin Osborn (SB) def. Matthew Hostler (P) by pinfall, 1:00

120 pounds - Nate Williams (P) def. Ryne Bostrom (SB) by pinfall, 4:50

126 pounds - Chase Carda (P) def. Thayne Elshere (SB) by pinfall, 4:33

145 pounds - Jackson Ford (SB) def. Trever Adamson (P) by pinfall, 3:07

Exhibition - Lucas Lewellen (SB) def. Jamin McGray (P) by decision, 8-6

Exhibition - Matthew Hostler (P) def. Tell Trohkimoinen (SB) by pinfall, 1:41

Exhibition - Jamin McGray (P) def. Connor Delbridge (SB) by pinfall, 1:40

Exhibition - Nate Williams (P) def. Dee Daniels (SB) by pinfall, 0:49

Exhibition - Chase Carda (P) def. Owen Udager (SB) by pinfall, 1:03

Exhibition - Austin Foley (P) def. Jackson Ford (SB) by pinfall, 1:44

Pierre T.F. Riggs defeated Rapid City Central, 69-15

106 pounds - Logan Brown (RCC) def. Jamin McGray (P) by pinfall, 5:52

120 pounds - Nate Williams (P) def. Jacob Pavlicek (RCC) by pinfall, 0:19

132 pounds - Chase Carda (P) def. Spencer Morrison (RCC) by pinfall, 1:01

138 pounds - Jayden Wiebe (P) def. Alex Wells (RCC) by pinfall, 0:32

145 pounds - Graydon Bakke (RCC) def. Trever Adamson (P) by pinfall, 2:00

160 pounds - Austin Foley (P) def. Izaah Bartels (RCC) by pinfall, 4:59

195 pounds - Joshua Rydberg (P) def. Cante Ohitika Around Him (RCC) by pinfall, 0:31

220 pounds - Jake Brue (RCC) def. Jace Charron (P) by decision, 11-4

285 pounds - Wesley Harsma (P) def. Kane Wirkus (RCC) by pinfall, 0:16

Exhibition - Matthew King (P) def. Cante Ohitika Around Him (RCC) by pinfall, 0:16

Exhibition - Matthew Hostler (P) def. Connor Salazar (RCC) by pinfall, 0:52

Exhibition - Austin Foley (P) def. Mitchell Amaechi (RCC) by sudden victory in overtime, 9-7

Exhibition - Jace Charron (P) def. Kane Wirkus (RCC) by pinfall, 0:31

Exhibition - Wesley Harsma (P) def. Jake Brue (RCC) by pinfall, 2:47

Exhibition - Matthew King (P) def. Dawson Miller (RCC) by pinfall, 1:25

