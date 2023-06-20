Teagan Gourneau
Presho's Teegan Gourneau during his Saddle Bronc ride Saturday at the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association Finals at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. He finished 13th with 22 points.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

Following impressive performances at the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association Finals, held on June 13-18 at the Stanley County Fairgrounds, Pierre’s Gabi Irving and Presho’s Teagan Gourneau will compete at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Gillette, Wyoming, on July 16-22.

The top-four finishers in each event at the SDHSRA Finals received an automatic bid to nationals. Irving earned her spot in barrel racing after placing third with 61 points.

Gabi Irving

Pierre's Gabi Irving with her horse "Mercedes" while at the SDHSRA Finals held June 13-18 at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. They placed third in the Barrel Racing event with 61 points.

Austin Nicholson | 605-316-7057 ext. 6819

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

