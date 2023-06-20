Following impressive performances at the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association Finals, held on June 13-18 at the Stanley County Fairgrounds, Pierre’s Gabi Irving and Presho’s Teagan Gourneau will compete at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Gillette, Wyoming, on July 16-22.
The top-four finishers in each event at the SDHSRA Finals received an automatic bid to nationals. Irving earned her spot in barrel racing after placing third with 61 points.
Piper Cordes of Wall won the event with 90 points.
“I’ve made a lot of goals to try to make it there,” Irving said. “So finally making it, I don’t think it’s quite kicked in yet.”
Irving, who entered the state finals with 29 points in the event, and her horse, “Mercedes,” finished their first go-round of barrel racing in 18.036 seconds, earning them 12 points.
“At the finals, I was coming in with pretty good points. So, I knew that I needed to make solid, consistent, fast runs,” she said. “My first run, it was pretty good. There were some things that I thought I could change, but I thought it was pretty good.”
The rising junior at T.F. Riggs High School didn’t have the same success in the second go-round, though. She tallied a time of 18.29 seconds, which wasn’t quick enough to give herself points.
Other contestants struggled as well. Since it had rained that day, Irving saw other horses slipping due to the ground conditions.
“There was a girl a few (spots) before me that fell, and that, of course, makes you a little nervous watching that,” she said. “But, my horse just sat up really hard on that one, and that kind of messed us up on first and going to second. She just didn’t clock the best.”
Irving had the option to redo her second attempt, but she decided to go the short go-round route. This time, the rising junior sat back and let Mercedes “work.” And it paid off.
They scored eight points after completing their attempt in 18.089 seconds.
“I was pretty nervous,” Irving said. “But once I got on her, I just knew that — If I let her do her job and I did my job, we’d be alright.”
She also participated in pole bending, where Irving tied for 40th place with nine points. She said her new pole horse performed “great.”
“He’s way different for me. He’s very quick and fast. So, I’ve been trying to learn him. We’ve been trying to get in a groove a little bit,” Irving added. “This year was the first year making it to state, so that’s kind of an accomplishment there.”
Irving will be joined by Pierre’s Ryen Sheppick at nationals, who qualified in reined cow horse for the second-straight year. Sheppick placed fourth at state with 75 points.
Dallie Lawrence of Alzada (Montana) was crowned this year’s reined cow horse state champion, scoring 89 points.
For Gourneau, he competed in three events at the SDHSRA Finals — saddle bronc, steer wrestling and team roping.
Gourneau and his best friend, Matthew Heathershaw of Quinn, scored 59 points in team roping, which earned them fourth and a spot at nationals. Their best time came in the first go-round when they finished in 9.04 seconds.
Belle Fourche’s Rance Bowden and Sern Weishaar took home the state championship in this event with 82 points.
Gourneau, who graduated from Lyman High School in May, said he couldn’t have done it without his Uncle Elliot, who lended Gourneau his horse.
“Just after last year falling short in team roping, we had a long, long winter — We’ve been roping quite a bit, (and) we’ve been roping pretty well,” Gourneau said. “Coming in, you get seven steers at the regionals and state (finals). We went in and knocked all seven steers down, and it felt really good. It’s just a huge reward to both of us…”
In saddle bronc, Gourneau tied for 13th place with 22 points. He scored a 60 in the first go-round, but Gourneau came up empty in his next attempt.
At the start, he didn’t have his feet high enough around his uncle's horse, which led to the judges giving him a no-score.
“(I) made a good ride, I guess. Just had a little tough luck on that part,” Gourneau said.
After making nationals in steer wrestling in 2022, Gourneau didn’t make the cut this year after tying for 22nd place with 18 points.
“I didn’t have the greatest weekend in steer wrestling,” he said. “Just wasn’t my weekend in that event.”
As the team-roping duo now prepare for nationals, Gourneau stated he and Heathershaw will rope as much as they can before making the trip to Wyoming. And when they finally compete, they will do so with little-to-no changes.
“I think we’re just going to keep roping how we rope. I don’t think we need to make any huge adjustments,” Gourneau said. “We’ll touch some things up here and there, but I think we’ll go in with a lot of confidence and do well.”
The Raiders alum mentioned that it would require a lot of focus, practice and sticking to the “basics,” to capture the top spot. He also said that it would be “amazing” if they won at nationals.
“There are a lot of tough ropers that come,” Gourneau added. “If we were able to come out on top, it would be insane. I don’t even have words for that.”
Irving explained her preparation in the coming weeks, as she shifts her focus towards the National High School Rodeo Finals as well.
“Just tuning everything up and getting everything perfect,” she said. “Lots of me working on myself, like keeping myself in shape and taking care of myself. And taking great care of (Mercedes), making sure she feels good.”
Even though it will be Irving’s first time competing in barrel racing at nationals, she expressed confidence in herself and Mercedes. Overall, the rising junior is eager to see how her horse performs on the biggest stage.
“I think the bigger the audience, the better she performs. So I think it will be really cool,” Irving said.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.