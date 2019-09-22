The Stanley County Buffaloes took to the road on Friday night when they faced the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers in Miller.
The Buffs jumped out to a hot start in the first quarter. They scored 28 points, about half of which came on touchdown runs by senior running back Dylan Gabriel. Reid Wieczorek ran the ball in from 33 yards out. He connected on a 30 yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Lathan Prince. The Buffs continued their momentum in the second quarter. Gabriel ran the ball in for two more touchdown runs to give the Buffs a 42-0 halftime lead.
The clock ran for the entire second half. The Buffs put the game away in the fourth quarter when Gabriel scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the game on a 70 yard run. The two-point conversion that would have ended the game was no good. Despite that, the Buffs came away with the 48-0 run.
Wieczorek connected of four of his five passing attempts for 84 yards. He had 53 rushing yards on five carries. Gabriel had 211 rushing yards on 11 carries to go along with five rushing touchdowns.
The Buffs (2-3) will host the Wagner Red Raiders (1-4) in the Buffs’ Homecoming Game at Ole Williamson Field on Friday in Fort Pierre. The Red Raiders are coming into Friday’s game after defeating a Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central team that defeated the Buffs in the Buffs’ home opener on Sept. 13. Players to watch out for on the Red Raiders include quarterback Jaden Peters, running back Lance Soukup, wide receiver Malcom Janis and linebacker Tony Bruguier. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. There will be a Whopper Feed at Ole Williamson Field at 5:30 p.m. CT. The price of the meal is $5. Fans unable to make it to Friday’s game can see it streamed on the GoBuffsLive YouTube page.
