147 shooters competed in the Youth 4-H Shooting Sports Shotgun State Tournament at the Mitchell Gun Club this year. Two shooters from Pierre placed highly in a couple of events.
Griffin Gates won first place in the Senior Division for skeet shooting, as well as sporting clays. Jessica Hays placed third in the Senior Division for sporting clays. Other events held at the 4-H State Tournament included trap shooting and a muzzleloader competition.
The top finishers in the 4-H State Tournament will represent South Dakota at the National 4-H Shooting Sports Tournament in Nebraska in June 2021.
