The Georgia Morse Middle School seventh and eighth grade basketball teams have been playing a lot of basketball as of late. There are over 40 girls out for basketball among the two grades.
According to Coach Johnson and Coach Swiden, the seventh grade girls basketball team is one of the most athletic groups of girls they have ever coached. Two-thirds of the team had never played basketball before. However, this did not stop them from accomplishing a 9-11 record. The team constantly pushed the pace, and was never afraid to get physical. The coaches are excited to see the girls compete in the future, whether it be in basketball or other sports.
The eighth grade girls basketball team is divided into three levels. The A level team went 10-0, while the B level team went 7-5. The C level team rounded out the group with a 9-1 record. Together, the Georgia Morse Middle School eighth grade girls went 26-6. According to coach Megan Deal, the girls had an amazing season.
“All 20 of the girls brought something special to our basketball program,” Deal told the Capital Journal. “They are a very special and unique bunch.”
