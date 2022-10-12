After a thrilling overtime victory against Mitchell in the opening round, the Pierre girls soccer team couldn’t keep the momentum going in the SDHSAA State Quarterfinals against Harrisburg on Saturday.
The top-seeded Tigers won convincingly over the eighth-seeded Govs, 4-1. Junior Brianna Sargent scored the lone goal for Pierre.
Despite the lopsided score, the Govs fought until the final whistle blew.
“The girls played their hearts out. They were absolutely in it,” Pierre head coach Kira Swenson said. “I think that's what makes it more heartbreaking is how close we were and how well the girls were playing and playing as a team. They were there for that win. It's just unfortunate it didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but (assistant coach) Katie (Berg) and I are super proud of how hard they played and how well they played.”
The Govs had their chances to make this one closer, offensively, but the girls couldn’t take advantage of them. That’s something that has plagued Pierre throughout the year.
“We had corner kicks and set plays, and they just didn't quite — we just couldn't quite get on the end of them to finish,” Swenson said. “Like I've said all season, that'll come back and haunt you, and, unfortunately, it did.”
In Pierre’s previous matchup with Harrisburg on Oct. 8, the result was even uglier for the Govs. The Tigers won by a 6-1 margin after scoring four goals in the first half.
That game was one to forget for Swenson’s team — and they did.
Pierre entered Saturday’s matchup with a clean slate, playing with a “nothing to lose” type mentality.
“Katie and I were just so proud of them. They absolutely made Harrisburg earn that win. They didn't just go down, like from our previous game.” Swenson said. “I'm sure Harrisburg was overlooking us, and we came out on fire and ready to play. And they played that full 80 minutes from start to finish, and we're just so proud of how they played.”
Overall, the Govs ended their season with a 9-5-1 record. Swenson said she saw “a lot of growth” from her team since the beginning of the season in August.
“The girls came hungry everyday to practice and to games, and they just wanted to get better,” she said. “You saw them grow individually and as a team, and it just came together against Harrisburg. And it just, unfortunately, wasn't the outcome, though, that we were looking for, but I thought it was our best team-game of the year.”
Margaret Maher, one of six seniors, quickly summed up her thoughts on the season.
“I had a really fun season,” Maher said. “I hope the girls are able to take what we have learned and what we've been able to do this season and use it next season. And hopefully, all of us seniors can go watch them play at state.”
Even though the ending was sour for Pierre, the Govs still had memorable moments that shouldn’t be forgotten.
On Sept. 1, Pierre had one of the most improbable wins when it rallied from a 3-0 second-half deficit against Mitchell at the PILC Soccer Complex. Amazingly, the Govs scored four goals in the final 18 minutes to pull off the comeback victory.
Those same emotions arose just a month later on Oct. 4 when the two teams fought tooth and nail in the opening round of the SDHSAA Playoffs. After a back-and-forth 40 minutes of play, Pierre squeaked out a 3-2 win, thanks to freshman Jasmine Jost’s goal in the first of two overtime periods.
What made this victory even sweeter was the Govs avenged their first-round playoff loss at home to Sioux Falls Roosevelt the season prior.
“Last year, I remember we were all kind of really disappointed and upset that our season had to end so soon,” Maher said. “And I think just making it one step further is a really big accomplishment for all of us, even though it's not necessarily the overall goal we were trying to get to. But it's still very encouraging and awesome that we made it to where we did this year.”
Senior Ava Flottmeyer shared what she will remember most about her time playing soccer at Pierre.
“Definitely the girls I've made connections with over the years and just being able to grow together as a team,” Flottmeyer said. “And even off the field, getting to know the girls, personally, and just outside of soccer, too. It's just great.”
Maher agrees.
“Yeah, I think, overall, just the friends and people I've been (able to meet) through Pierre soccer,” she said. “Our coaches have made a really big impact on every (one of us). We've learned a lot, not just about soccer but about life and how to carry ourselves through life.”
For senior Ellie Hughes, Flottmeyer and Maher, they hope to leave their mark on the program by teaching the younger players valuable lessons.
“I think one of the big things that we kind of tried to leave the girls with is just give it everything you have and keep fighting, even when no one else thinks you can do it,” Hughes said.
Flottmeyer made sure to let her younger teammates know that they should appreciate every time they put on that Govs uniform.
“After the game at Harrisburg, (we were) emphasizing to the younger girls not to take it for granted,” she said. “Because being a senior now, it kind of just hit me now that it's all over, and it flew by. Like yesterday, I was in seventh grade (and) started playing. So it's just — I just kind of told him not to take it for granted because it's gonna go by faster than they can think.”
Swenson and Berg experienced similar thoughts when looking back at the two seasons they’ve coached these seniors.
“It's just a fantastic group we have. They are truly an extension of Katie and I,” Swenson said. “They've bought in in such a short amount of time, and it's super unfortunate. Even last year, looking at them this year and knowing they were going to be seniors, Katie and I just made mention of how it's like, ‘Wow, this went way too fast,’ even knowing we still had one more year with them. And now reflecting on the season and looking into the future, she's kind of like, ‘Those are some great girls that we're losing,’ and it's just — you want them to come back if there's any way that was possible. You know, it's not, but we sure love it.”
Under Swenson, Pierre has had back-to-back postseason appearances. Obviously, the goal is state championships, but her aspirations for the program are bigger than just trophies.
“I think ultimately everybody wants to win state,” Swenson said. “But I think for Katie and I, it's just seeing the girls continue to grow — on the field off the field. Just becoming better humans. That's what we strive for.”
As another group of seniors moves on, the Govs head coach looks forward to what’s to come for her younger players next season.
“We're just excited to see what the future holds for a lot of these young girls,” Swenson said. “I think a lot of them are excited to be with the group and seeing how they can contribute and grow with the girls that we've already had with the program.”
