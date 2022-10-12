Dani Ringstmeyer

Pierre's Dani Ringstmeyer during the Govs' regular-season loss to Harrisburg on Sept. 8. The Tigers beat Pierre again in the SDHSAA State Quarterfinals on Saturday, 4-1.

 Tim Ahartz

After a thrilling overtime victory against Mitchell in the opening round, the Pierre girls soccer team couldn’t keep the momentum going in the SDHSAA State Quarterfinals against Harrisburg on Saturday.

The top-seeded Tigers won convincingly over the eighth-seeded Govs, 4-1. Junior Brianna Sargent scored the lone goal for Pierre.

Jasmine Jost

Jasmine Jost scored the winning goal in Pierre's SDHSAA Playoffs opening round game against Mitchell on Oct. 4. The Govs defeated the Kernels in overtime, 3-2.
Grace Richter

Pierre's Grace Richter during the Govs' 1-0 win over Yankton on Sept. 20.
Gracelyn Taylor

Pierre's Gracelyn Taylor fends off a Brandon Valley player during the Govs' 3-0 loss to the Lynx on Sept. 10.
celebration

The Govs celebrate after coming back to defeat Mitchell 4-3 on Sept. 1.

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Sports Assistant Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

