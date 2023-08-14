The defending Girls Tennis Class A State Champion Pierre Governors kicked off their 2023 season during the weekend, hosting the Pierre Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
The Govs picked up one win in four duals over the span of both days. They fell to Yankton (5-4) and Rapid City Christian (9-0) on Friday and then followed that up with a 5-4 win against Spearfish and 7-2 loss to Huron on Saturday.
Pierre played its first three duals at Griffin Park and faced the Tigers at the LaBarge Park Courts.
“The girls played well. I mean, it’s early in the season, and so, a lot of the other teams are also trying to get their lineups kind of finalized,” Govs head coach Megan Bauck said Saturday. “I can tell we need to work on our conditioning. We’re not quite used to playing in the heat all day and all week yet, especially by this point in the second day. I saw some really tired feet. So we’ll hit the conditioning hard this next week. We start our afternoon practices this week, so that should help.”
“But I saw some good things out of the girls,” Bauck added. “We need to continue to work on our doubles strategies and kind of build back up our doubles program. I mean, I saw good glimpses from the girls. Obviously, there’s room for improvement, but we’re getting there.”
Versus the Gazelles, Pierre won two doubles and two singles matches.
Senior Madilyn Eckstine and junior Bailey Jessen represented Pierre in Flight 1 doubles. Eckstine played in place of junior Ella Fisk — Jessen’s usual doubles partner.
Yankton’s Nora Krajewski and Sabrina Krajewski swept Eckstine and Jessen, 10-0.
In Flight 2 doubles, Govs seniors Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott topped Yankton’s Addison Gordon and Karalyn Koerner, 10-2. Corrales and Ott, the defending Flight 3 doubles state champions, started their final season on the right foot.
“We definitely played really well,” Corrales said after the Gazelles dual. “Caitlin was doing amazing, absolutely fantastic. She hit quite a few shots that were really crazy.”
Corrales explained more on Ott’s impressive doubles play.
“She was doing really well at the net. A lot of good putaways, so hitting it at our opponents’ feet at the net. That’s the main goal,” she said. “And then, she had one particular shot where she had to sprint to get it. (She) barely got under it, and it went straight sideways. It was really good.”
Corrales evaluated her doubles performance as well.
“I think I did pretty well,” she said. “My first match is usually my roughest. My second is usually my best because I’m finally getting warm.”
Pierre senior Genevieve Oxford and sophomore Breanna Tedrow also were victorious in doubles, beating Yankton’s Elise Koller and Sienna Cuka, 10-3, in Flight 3.
“They were working together really well, doing the strategies we talked about,” Bauck said. “Both of them, this is their first year on varsity. But they played really well, kind of shook the nerves off and were able to go in and play their best tennis.”
Even though the Gazelles got the best of the Govs in singles by winning four of six matches, there were still bright spots for Bauck’s team.
Jessen, for example, tallied her first varsity victory after sweeping Cuka, 10-0, in Flight 4.
“It felt good,” Jessen said. “We moved up a lot from last year. We lost a lot of people, so it was a big change. But I think I played well overall.”
The junior explained how she got her first win at the varsity level.
“I just made sure I got all my shots back,” Jessen said. “For playing against a player like her, I just really had to get the ball back. I did a good job doing that.”
The final score may not show it, but Jessen faced a unique challenge Friday with her singles opponent being a lefty.
“It definitely throws you off a little bit because you’re used to hitting it to her backhand,” Jessen said. “Most of the time, people are weaker with their backhand. So, (I) kind of had to switch it up a little bit.”
Jessen believes her victory over Cuka will bode well for her in future matches.
“I think it was a good start to the season, and it will give me a lot of confidence,” she said.
Oxford recorded the other singles win for the Govs against Yankton after taking care of Koller, 10-5.
But in the other matches, the Gazelles outscored Pierre, 33-8.
Bauck summed up her thoughts on how her other girls did in singles.
“We kind of struggled at the top few flights,” she said. “You know, Caitlin and Jocelyn had tough opponents. They’re some of the best singles players in the state. I mean, they hung in there. They played their best and played some good tennis.”
Bauck continued.
“And then Madilyn has never played varsity before, and she was subbing in for Ella in (Flight) 3 singles. She played well, you know, it’s an experience factor. She got some good experience, played her best and did the best she could,” she said. “Breanna was playing well up until her injury, and then Genevieve played really well for her varsity singles match, too. Overall, I was happy with how they played.”
To make matters worse for the Govs, Tedrow had to forfeit her singles match with Koerner (3-0) after leaving with a lower right leg injury. Tedrow’s injury occurred while jumping for the ball.
Bauck said the forfeit “swung the dual in their favor,” as Tedrow’s match ended up being the deciding one.
“If she could’ve kept playing, she would’ve. But she couldn’t even walk on it,” Bauck said. “She would’ve hobbled through it if I would have let her. But it wasn’t worth her re-injuring it.”
On Friday, Bauck stated that there was a possibility Tedrow could return to action Saturday, but Tedrow didn’t end up playing Saturday.
“She’s getting an MRI Monday, and then we’ll see,” Bauck said. “I think she might be out for a while.”
For the remainder of the weekend, eighth-grader Adrian Hand played in place of Tedrow in singles while eighth-grader Elise Bowers subbed in for Tedrow in doubles.
Following a shutout loss to RC Christian Friday evening, Pierre bounced back to squeak past Spearfish Saturday morning.
Corrales and Ott tallied the lone doubles victory for the Govs, defeating Spearfish’s Ella Iszler and Allie Mondloch, 10-3.
In singles, Pierre won four of its six singles matches. Ott (10-4), Jessen (10-4), Hand (10-7) and Oxford (10-1) all came out victorious.
The Govs wrapped up the invitational on a sour note, losing to Huron.
Corrales and Ott recorded the only doubles win versus the Tigers when they took down Huron’s Ann Hoek and Madeline Kleinsasser, 10-2.
Corrales later won her singles match, sweeping Huron’s Chalie Sah, 10-0.
Up next, Pierre will face both Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Lincoln on the road on Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.
And as the Govs prepare for the rest of the season, Bauck shared what she wants to see from her girls this year.
“I just want them to continue to grow and gain that experience. Three of our four newbies are juniors and sophomores, and so, we’ve got plenty of growth there to see,” she said. “So, just picking up that experience for next year, so we can be much stronger. This kind of feels like a rebuilding year. We’re not going to be awful by any means, like I still think we’ll be able to hold our own. But I don’t know if a state championship — that repeat is in our future.”
