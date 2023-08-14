The defending Girls Tennis Class A State Champion Pierre Governors kicked off their 2023 season during the weekend, hosting the Pierre Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

The Govs picked up one win in four duals over the span of both days. They fell to Yankton (5-4) and Rapid City Christian (9-0) on Friday and then followed that up with a 5-4 win against Spearfish and 7-2 loss to Huron on Saturday.

Jocelyn Corrales
Pierre's Jocelyn Corrales during her singles match Friday with Yankton's Nora Krajewski.
Bailey Jessen
Pierre's Bailey Jessen eyes the ball during her singles match Friday with Yankton's Sienna Cuka. Jessen defeated Cuka, 10-0.
Breanna Tedrow
Pierre's Breanna Tedrow at the net during Friday's dual with Yankton.
Madilyn Eckstine
Pierre's Madilyn Eckstine serves the ball during Friday's dual with Yankton.

