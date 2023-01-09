Following a near-month hiatus, the Pierre girls wrestling team picked up right where they left off after beating Harrisburg, 36-6, at T.F. Riggs High School on Friday and then winning the Mid Dakota Bride of the Monster Tournament in Presho on Saturday with 181 team points.
Against the Tigers, Pierre tallied five pins in eight matches, including two won by decision. Dani Ringstmeyer, Gianna Stangeland, Ireland Templeton, Hattie Baldwin and Marlee Shorter all recorded falls for the Govs.
“It was our first time competing since Dec. 10. It's been almost a full month, and there were a lot of good things that we saw,” head coach Matt Thorson said following Friday’s win. “But it's good to just get back out there and wrestle somebody other than your partners. There are lots of things that we can work on, but, overall, they went out and competed, and it's nice to be back on the mat.”
Thorson said his wrestlers did a good job of “always being on offense and attacking.”
In the 154-pound division, Baldwin pinned Harrisburg’s Rhiannen Heimdal just 32 seconds into the second period. But as the Govs wrestler stated, pinning someone isn’t easy.
“During practices, our coach really pushes us a lot, and he shows us everything we can work on to get that pin. (But) you can't just go out there and get a pin,” Baldwin said. “You have to have one move, two moves, three moves — like a combination to get even close to that pin. So you need to be able to know those before you try to go get that pin.”
Baldwin explained what she looks for in order to attempt a pin against her opponent.
“They'll loosen their arms, I'll see an elbow pop up, I'll see a head drop, and that's when I know I can go straight for it,” she said.
For Stangeland, she entered Friday’s match with an ongoing shoulder injury and wore a sleeve while wrestling Harrisburg’s Sammie Reil. But the pain didn’t hinder Stangeland too much, though, as she pinned Reil with 47 seconds left in the second period.
Stangeland shared how she fought through the injury to get the victory.
“(My) coaches kind of talked about how I just have to adapt and get around it. And that's kind of what I just went for, trying to avoid getting in positions that would hurt it again and then just working from there,” Stangeland said.
When asked about how her match went, overall, Stangeland thought she “rushed” things in the first period but “slowed down” in the second to help secure herself a win.
Some Govs didn’t have matches on Friday, but that didn’t affect their support for their teammates. Stangeland expressed her appreciation.
“Everyone's really there for each other and that kind of really makes the job more fun knowing that you have 10-15 other girls in your corner and knowing that no matter how your match goes, you've got that support system that really boosts everyone's confidence,” she said.
Along with its dominant performance, Pierre made more history on Friday, marking the first-ever Eastern South Dakota Conference girls wrestling dual.
“It's awesome for these girls to be able to have that and be able to say that,” Thorson said. “And like I said before, they just love the sport, they love being advocates for the sport and they like promoting the sport. So anything that they can do and anything that we can do for girls wrestling and help it grow, these girls are all about.“
The Govs kept on rolling Saturday when they won the Mid Dakota Bride of the Monster Tournament at Lyman High School by 26 team points.
Pierre saw seven of its wrestlers finish in the top-three, including five individual champions — Londyn Allen-Hunsaker at light 106, Ringstmeyer at 126, Abbigail Lewis 142, Shorter 190 and Ciara McFarling 285.
“It was fun,” Ringstmeyer said. “I'm not used to winning tournaments, either. So it was a cool experience to win it.”
Ringstmeyer explained how she walked away as a tournament champion.
“I think my mindset was the best (Saturday). It's been helping me through a lot,” she said. “Compared to last year, my mindset wasn't as good, and I think I noticed a huge difference between that.”
Up next, the Govs will compete in the Harrisburg Invitational on Friday at Harrisburg High School at 4 p.m.
Stangeland shared areas where Pierre can improve in the coming days.
“Wrestling smart is going to be a big thing. That's something we're gonna want to work on in practice this coming week,” she said. “Just taking good shots, slowing down the match, wrestling at a fast pace, wrestling to our speed. And being on the offensive, making girls work, working at our pace versus us working at theirs.”
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
