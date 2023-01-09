Following a near-month hiatus, the Pierre girls wrestling team picked up right where they left off after beating Harrisburg, 36-6, at T.F. Riggs High School on Friday and then winning the Mid Dakota Bride of the Monster Tournament in Presho on Saturday with 181 team points.

Against the Tigers, Pierre tallied five pins in eight matches, including two won by decision. Dani Ringstmeyer, Gianna Stangeland, Ireland Templeton, Hattie Baldwin and Marlee Shorter all recorded falls for the Govs.

Pierre's Gianna Stangeland pinned Harrisburg's Sammie Reil with 47 seconds left in the second period during Friday's dual.
Pierre's Hattie Baldwin pinned Harrisburg's Rhiannen Heimdal 32 seconds into the second period during Friday's dual.
Pierre's Dani Ringstmeyer won the 126-pound division in the Mid Dakota Bride of the Monster on Saturday. The Govs finished with five individual champions overall.
Pierre's Kali Ringstmeyer finished fifth in the 113-pound division of the Mid Dakota Bride of the Monster at Lyman High School on Saturday. The Govs won the tournament after scoring 181 team points.

