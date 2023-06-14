Pierre’s Georgia Morse Middle School girls track team had a season to remember in 2023, as several seventh-grade school records were broken and rebroke throughout the year.

Right from the beginning, in the first track meet of the season, Emlyn Swanson broke the seventh-grade girls long jump record and continued to further the record throughout the year. The old mark was 14 feet and eight inches set in 2021. Swanson’s longest jump of the year, 15 feet and three inches, was recorded at the Rapid City West River Invitational.

Austin Nicholson | 605-316-7057 ext. 6819

