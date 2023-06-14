Pierre’s Georgia Morse Middle School girls track team had a season to remember in 2023, as several seventh-grade school records were broken and rebroke throughout the year.
Right from the beginning, in the first track meet of the season, Emlyn Swanson broke the seventh-grade girls long jump record and continued to further the record throughout the year. The old mark was 14 feet and eight inches set in 2021. Swanson’s longest jump of the year, 15 feet and three inches, was recorded at the Rapid City West River Invitational.
She also reset the triple jump school record this year at the same meet, recording a first-place jump of 30 feet and 4.5 inches. The old mark was 30 feet set in 2015.
The next record to fall at the West River Invitational was the girls 3,200-meter run. Harper Shaffer broke the seventh-grade girls mark of 13:04.00 set in 2015. Her time of 12:44.49 was nearly 20 seconds faster.
Shaffer was also a member of the record-breaking 4x800 meter relay team at Rapid City. Shaffer, along with Lexie Hillmer, Myah Nickolas and Devyn Van Roekel, bested the previous record of 11:27.98 by more than 20 seconds with a new seventh-grade girls relay time of 11:06.89.
Van Roekel and Brooke Hansen continued their record-breaking ways in the next two track meets.
A few days after Shaffer broke the 3,200-meter run record, Van Roekel lowered the mark again in Sturgis at the Jeff Smit Memorial Track Meet, this time shattering Shaffer’s best run by another 25 seconds (12:18.36).
Next on the schedule was the Huron Middle School Invitational, where two more seventh-grade girls track records were broken. Hansen placed first in the 100-meter hurdles race with a school-best time of 16.32 seconds. The previous record of 16.43 seconds was set in 2007.
Van Roekel was not done breaking records, though. At the Huron Invitational, she went out and set the seventh-grade girls 1,600-meter run record, crushing the previous mark, established in 2007, by 15 seconds with a time of 5:30.45.
Finally, Van Roekel lowered the 1,600-meter run record again at the Eastern South Dakota Athletic Conference (ESD) Meet the following week. Her time of 5:28.07 was another middle school record and the new ESD Conference Meet record.
In all, six separate runs and jumps were broken in the 2023 Georgia Morse girls track season. These runners also helped propel the team to a second-place finish at the ESD Meet.
