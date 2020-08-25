200409-sports-virusgolfopen_outbound 2.jpg

Hillsview Golf Course grounds keepers get the course ready to open with new adaptations for the COVID-19 virus.

 File Photo

Golfers from across South Dakota came together at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre to compete in the South Dakota Golfer’s Association Men’s Senior and Men’s Pre-Senior Championships. Competition in the Senior Championships were divided into Championship, Rushmore, Oahe and 70 and Over Divisions. Both tournaments took place over a two-day span.

Flandreau’s Derek Burshiem won the Championship Division with a score of 142, which was two strokes better than the score of Rapid City’s Mike Brummer. The best local score came from Pierre’s Mark Sweetman, who placed eighth with a score of 149. There were 60 golfers in the Championship Division.

Pierre’s Monty Bechtold won the Rushmore Division after finishing with a score of 150. Bechtold finished one stroke better than Sioux Falls’ Craig Bump. There were 22 golfers in the Rushmore Division.

Ken Moum of Sturgis won the Oahe Division with a score of 163, while Gettysburg’s Gary Oaks finished second with a score of 166. Pierre’s Ed Jacobson came in third with a score of 167. There were nine golfers in the Oahe Division.

Pierre’s William Olander won the 70 and Over Division with a score of 152, which was two strokes better than the score of Eagle Butte’s Louis Mendoza. Onida’s John Knox came in third with a score of 155. There were 14 golfers in the 70 and Over Division.

Mitchell’s Jeff Meyerink won the Pre-Senior Division with a score of 134, while Sioux Falls’ Ryan Jansa placed second with a score of 135. The top local golfer was Fort Pierre’s Aaron Olson, who placed tenth with a score of 146.

