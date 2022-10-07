The Pierre boys golf team wrapped up their season after placing second overall at the SDHSAA State Tournament in Mitchell on Tuesday.

Harrisburg won the event with a team score of 587 while the Governors finished just eight strokes behind at 595. Pierre faced the same deficit after Monday’s first round and couldn’t dig itself out of the hole on Tuesday.

