The Pierre boys golf team wrapped up their season after placing second overall at the SDHSAA State Tournament in Mitchell on Tuesday.
Harrisburg won the event with a team score of 587 while the Governors finished just eight strokes behind at 595. Pierre faced the same deficit after Monday’s first round and couldn’t dig itself out of the hole on Tuesday.
Even so, Govs head coach Tiffany Benham was proud of her team’s effort.
“Honestly, it could have gone any way. We could have placed anywhere from first to fourth,” Benham said. “You hope to win a title. However, I think, overall, we’re really happy with second place because, like I said, we could have ended up with a fourth-place (finish) in the end. So ultimately, second place — it’s a good place for us. And then we have something to hope for in the coming years is a championship.”
When asked if there were any nerves that affected Pierre’s play, sophomore Nick Bothun confirmed that he and his teammates experienced some “jitters” to begin the tournament.
“The whole experience can sometimes be overwhelming, and they know that they’re really good players,” Benham said. “And so sometimes, the stress of living up to your own personal expectations and your expectations that you have for your team can sometimes get in your head a little bit. I think that they just needed to relax a little bit right away for some of them. But, ultimately, we did have a couple players that went out and just played awesome on day one.”
Benham pointed to one area where the Govs could have done better, but, overall, she still was pleased with how her players performed.
“I think that maybe on day one we could have — there could have been a couple of times where we could have made a smarter decision on which club to use off the tee that could have made a change on day one,” she said. “But then I think on day two they all made smart choices.”
It also didn’t help when Harrisburg shot two eagles and an albatross on Monday.
“(That) just really helps out their score for getting under par in general,” Bothun said.
Bothun tied for fourth with Harrisburg’s Hayden Scott and Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Mac Drake after scoring a gross of 147, both team highs for Pierre.
“That first day, it really helped just getting off to a really good start,” Bothun said. “I think I started with five pars up in my first five holes, and then I ended up having five birdies in a row. So just having the confidence after those holes — and it was a slower finish coming in. Obviously, you’re not going to maintain that pace. But in those two-day tournaments, it’s just huge to get off and get off to a good start and put yourself in a position where you’re able to play as well, which is what I did.”
His teammates, Lincoln Houska and Sawyer Sonnenschein, tied for 11th place with a 151. Jack Bartlett tied for 13th, Luke Olson 16th and Charles Simpson 84th. For the tourney, the trio shot 152, 153 and 184, respectively.
“I think taking away from this state tournament — with having five of them that place in the top-25 — I think that they all know that they are capable of doing great things next year, and they have high expectations for themselves,” Benham said. “And I know that most of them even went out and played the next day after state, where they could have just gone home and relaxed. But they have that drive to perform really well next year. They’re already thinking about what they can do to get that state championship next year.”
Houska ended the two-day event with eight birdies, which was tied for third-best. But looking back on how the team performed collectively, the sophomore said Pierre could have entered the tournament with a more positive mindset.
“Just getting ourselves to feel a lot more confident coming to the state tournament. We had nothing to lose,” Houska said. “...Just don’t be scared. Don’t hesitate yourself. When you’re putting on the green, don’t hesitate, don’t leave putts short. Because if you’re hesitating and you’re swinging drives, irons, putts, and you’re hesitating — that won’t get you anywhere.”
The Govs also learned a lot about themselves, especially Bothun.
“I learned a lot about my game under pressure and how to play under pressure,” he said. “So moving forward, I know that there will be a lot more pressure situations to come in the future. So just having that extra little bit of knowledge on what to do or how to deal with it, it’ll pay off sometime.”
Now that Benham has time to reflect on how the season went for her squad, she called it a success, given the competition Pierre faced week-in and week-out.
The Govs placed either first or second in seven of its nine tournaments they played this year.
“I think overall, it was a very successful season,” Benham said. “Obviously we wanted to win (the Eastern South Dakota Conference). But when you’re competing against three other teams, four other teams that could, any given day, beat you and you’re still able to hang with them or beat them, I think you have to count it as success.”
And Bartlett has become more confident in his abilities on the golf course because of this tough competition.
“I’m a good golfer,” Bartlett said. “I can compete with (and) finish up in the top-10 about every tournament — or close to the top-10 every tournament.”
With the offseason beginning for the Govs, Benham shared what she wants her players to work on in the coming months so they don’t fall short at state again next year.
“I think in the offseason, what they really have to do is find people to play with that are much better than them,” she said. “We have a lot of those people in this community. Play with them because what that does is help them know what they need to do to get to the next level.”
Houska plans on using simulators to sharpen his swing mechanics and hitting the weight room to “hit the ball further.”
Despite not ending the season on top, the Govs remain confident that next season could be the year that they can call themselves state champs.
“We had the lowest team total out of every team in the state for one round,” Bothun said. “So I know we’ll have a lot of confidence and high expectations for next year. We just can’t wait for next year and have another shot at winning a state title.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.