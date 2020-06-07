At long last, baseball season is here.
The Pierre Post 8 baseball team took on Mitchell Post 18 in a double header at Cadwell Park in Mitchell on Sunday. The game was the first baseball game for a Pierre high school baseball team since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The first game saw Mitchell Post 18 get hot with the bats early, and they would not let up. Mitchell scored four runs in the first inning, three runs in the second inning, four runs in the third inning, two runs in the fourth inning and one run in the fifth inning. Pierre Post 8 scratched across a couple of runs in the third inning when Matthew Lusk and Andrew Coverdale came across to score. They added two more runs in the fourth inning when Grey Zabel and Maguire Raske reached home safely. That wasn’t enough to earn a victory, as Mitchell Post 18 won 14-4 via the Ten-Run Rule in five innings.
Brady Hawkins led Mitchell Post 18 to victory on the pitcher’s mound. He allowed seven hits and four runs over four innings, striking out four and walking zero. Austin Kerr threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Jack Van Camp took the loss for Pierre Post 8. He allowed three hits and seven runs over two innings, striking out one.
The second game went a little different. Pierre Post 8 took an early lead, which they built on as the game went on. Mitchell never tied the game, as Pierre Post 8 kept Mitchell Post 18 at bay. A highlight of the game came when Andy Gordon hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning over the left-center fence. Pierre Post 8 was able to win 9-3.
Maguire Raske earned the win for Pierre Post 8. He lasted four innings allowing two hits and two runs while striking out nine and walking one. Grey Zabel and Cobey Carr entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Jonah Schmidt took the loss for Mitchell Post 18. He surrendered three runs on two hits over three innings, striking out three.
Sunday’s games bring to mind last year’s doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre between Pierre Post 8 and Mitchell Post 18. Mitchell Post 18 took the first game by a 14-4 score before losing the second game 11-1.
Pierre Post 8 (1-1) will play the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats (2-0) in a doubleheader at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City on Friday. The Hardhats started the season with a sweep of Mitchell Post 18 on Saturday. Friday’s doubleheader starts at 6 p.m. CT/5 p.m. MT.
