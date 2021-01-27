The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team hosted the Gregory Gorillas at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Tuesday night. The Gorillas came away with a 60-36 victory.
The Gorillas started the game by gaining a 16-11 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 29-18 at halftime, and 52-29 after three quarters. The Gorillas clinched their victory after outscoring the Buffs 8-7 in the fourth quarter.
Freshman guard Mattie Duffy led the Buffs with 15 points. Junior guard Taylee Stroup had six points, while junior center Jordyn Sosa had five points.
Freshman guard Morgan Opbroek had 24 points to lead the Gorillas. Sophomore guard Jessy Vanderwerff had 19 points, while junior forward Brooklynn Kenzy had 11 points.
