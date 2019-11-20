The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling program will kick off their 2019-20 season on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Riggs Gymnasium with a couple of events.
The first of these two events is the Governors Youth Wrestling Registration from 5:30-8:30 p.m. CT at Pierre T.F. Riggs High School. Parents can register their kids for wrestling online at governorwrestling.com. The Brooks Monfore Tournament will be held on Jan. 26. Parents are asked to help set up for that tournament and to help run the tournament, whether that be at the admissions table, concession stand, weigh ins/check ins, or at the awards table. Registration fee for Governors Youth Wrestling is $55. If there are any questions, contact any of the club representatives. The contact information can be found under the Contact Us link on the About tab of governorwrestling.com.
The main event of Tuesday night will be the Open Wrestle Offs, which start a 6 p.m. CT. This will be the first chance for fans of the Governors wrestling program to see these wrestlers in action. Last season saw the Governors earn second place at State after being dethroned by Rapid City Stevens. Four of the 13 State qualifiers for the Govs from last season were seniors. State qualifiers from last season the fans could get a chance to see on Tuesday include Preston Taylor, Maguire Raske, Cade Hinkle, Jack Van Camp, Tyson Johnson, Jace Bench-Bresher, Hayden Shaffer, Kahlor Hindman and Blake Judson. Fans wanting to attend Tuesday’s wrestle offs are encouraged to bring a sports drink donation for their price of admission.
