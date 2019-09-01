The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country teams opened up their 2019 season on Friday morning with the Pierre Invitational at Steamboat Park in Pierre. Over 250 athletes from six schools saw competition in eight races.
In the girls varsity cross country race, the senior-laden Govs were led by junior Jessica Lutmer, who finished in sixth place. Senior Halli Drewes finished in 17th place, while fellow senior Morgan Oedekoven finished in 19th place. Senior Kyla Keyes finished in 27th place, while senior Hunter Martell finished in 29th place.
In the boys varsity cross country race, sophomore Hayden Shaffer led the Govs by finishing in ninth place. Junior Isaac Polak finished in 13th place, while sophomore Blake Judson finished in 15th place. Sophomore Trevin Black Bear finished in 17th place, while senior Tyler Gere finished in 18th place. Senior Jaydn Wilcox finished in 26th place.
Leading the way for the Govs junior varsity girls was eighth grader Rachel Nemec, who finished in second place. Freshman Brady Gere placed third in the boys junior varsity race. Mason Berg won the girls middle school race, while Max Juhas won the boys middle school race. Kinsley Lamb led the way for the Govs by placing third in the girls sixth grade race, while Lincoln Schoenhard won the boys sixth grade race.
The Governors cross country teams will next see action at the Augustana Invitational in Sioux Falls on Friday. That meet is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors Cross Country at Pierre Invitational
Girls Varsity Results
6, Jessica Lutmer, 16:28.50
17, Halli Drewes, 17:42.60
19, Morgan Oedekoven, 17:49.56
27, Kyla Keyes, 18:40.67
29, Hunter Martell, 19:08.03
Boys Varsity Results
9, Hayden Shaffer, 14:20.94
13, Isaac Polak, 14:46.36
15, Blake Judson, 14:47.92
17, Trevin Black Bear, 15:14.75
18, Tyler Gere, 15:35.32
26, Jaydn Wilcox, 16:25.80
Girls Junior Varsity Results
2, Rachel Nemec, 18:06.90
3, BreAnna Lowery, 18:09.50
8, Jazzlyn Rombough, 18:57.84
Boys Junior Varsity Results
3, Brady Gere, 14:59.10
4, Jared Lutmer, 15:03.20
9, Justin Dowling, 15:30.24
10, Jace Crane, 15:31.40
15, Isaak Rombough, 16:20.25
21, William Foell, 16:53.61
25, Blake Jones, 17:28.01
30, Jamin McGray, 17:59.67
Girls Middle School Results
1, Mason Berg, 13:28.44
4, Lennix Dupris, 13:47.03
7, Liz Beth Crosby, 14:06.76
13, Nicole Weiss, 15:37.55
14, Avery Lisburg, 15:52.00
27, Bella Pickner, 19:19.55
Boys Middle School Results
1, Max Juhas, 12:08.10
3, Haedon Wheelhouse, 12:24.18
6, Riley Pfeifer, 12:38.13
12, Mason Ward-Zeller, 13:16.57
16, Angelo Roubideaux, 13:58.58
19, Ian Rounds, 14:13.34
20, Jacob Mason, 14:14.15
24, Gunner Edson, 15:04.45
25, Kevin Dillon, 15:08.24
26, Owen Heiss, 15:09.04
27, Stefan Hopkins, 15:26.54
29, Gavin Black Bear, 16:48.14
32, Gavin Townley, 17:22.30
Girls Sixth Grade Results
3, Kinsley Lamb, 8:58.81
4, Ava Johnson, 8:59.53
8, Carlee Williams-Smith, 9:10.39
11, Gwen Richter, 9:21.00
13, Amara Dell, 9:23.05
16, Stephanie Gossman, 9:34.80
21, Hadley Hart, 9:44.80
23, Kinslee Pfeffer, 10:05.78
24, Milliana Johnson, 10:09.99
27, Nora Allen, 10:19.53
30, Drew Rechtenbaugh, 10:24.77
37, Sage Ford, 11:16.31
40, Harper Reichling, 11:41.21
43, Emily Nemec, 12:02.27
45, Sloane Waldron, 12:26.17
47, Makynna Tucker, 14:05.72
48, MacKenzie Newell, 15:06.89
49, Haley McGray, 15:09.25
Boys Sixth Grade Results
1, Lincoln Schoenhard, 7:48.85
3, Carter Sanderson, 8:01.80
4, Jayden Brandt, 8:13.63
5, Carter Norton, 8:15.99
6, Caleb Morris, 8:20.77
7, Travis Boddicker, 8:22.10
10, Alex Oedekoven, 8:29.27
11, Asher VandenBos, 8:30.20
14, Dylan Dodson, 8:35.31
16, Ayden Behm, 8:43.69
18, Bridger Babcock, 8:46.14
19, Hudson Shaffer, 8:49.14
21, Lincoln Dilges, 9:11.26
22, Grady Hofer, 9:17.27
24, Christopher Roberts, 9:39.63
25, Damen Horsley, 9:40.48
29, Kaden Cumbow, 10:01.49
32, Max Stangeland, 10:20.55
33, Gabe Hansen, 11:18.76
