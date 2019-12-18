The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team played the Huron Tigers in the home opener for the Govs at Riggs Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
The Govs jumped out to a 17-8 lead in the first quarter. The Tigers scratched their way closer in the second, but the Govs took a 32-25 lead into halftime. Both teams played evenly in the third quarter. The Govs took a 44-37 lead by the end of the quarter. The Tigers roared their way back in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Govs 17-8. They would eventually win the game by a 54-52 score.
The Tigers were led by senior guard Havyn Heinz, who had a game high 19 points and a team high three assists and two steals. Junior guard Tenley Buddenhagen had 12 points. Heinz, Isabella Shreeve and Heaven Gainey each picked up eight rebounds.
The Govs were led by senior forward Kylee Thorpe, who had 18 points and a game high four steals. Senior forward Kodi Severyn had 15 points from five three-point buckets, while freshman guard Remington Price had 12 points. Junior forward Miah Kineholz led the Govs with six rebounds.
The Tigers held a noticeable 80-41 advantage in free throw percentage, as well as a 39-29 rebounds advantage. The Govs had more assists and steals and a higher overall field goal percentage in the loss.
The Govs (0-2) will play a pair of games this weekend at Riggs Gymnasium. They will host the Sturgis Brown Scoopers (1-0) on Friday night. Varsity tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. They will play the Spearfish Spartans (0-2) on Saturday afternoon. Varsity tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. Both games will be broadcasted on the GoGovsLive YouTube page, and on sportsticketlive.tv.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.