The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team held their annual Open Wrestle-Offs event at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday night.
25 matches took place on the night. 17 matches ended by pinfall. Five matches ended by decision, while one match ended by major decision. Two matches ended via technical fall. Head Coach Shawn Lewis told the Capital Journal that it was good to get the season underway.
“Tonight’s all about getting the first match jitters out underneath a spotlight and in front of a crowd,” Lewis said. “With our student section and our parents here, we’ve had a better attendance tonight than we’ve had at some of our duals and some of our athletic events. I’d first and foremost want to thank the parents and the rest of the crowd that came out to support us, because it was really a real-life situation with who was all in the stands.”
Lewis said that the goal early in the season is get the team into wrestling shape. As the season progresses, Lewis said that the team will work on both their secondary and primary offenses.
One athlete that stood out to Lewis was junior Jacob Larson.
“Jacob Larson is a kid who was out for wrestling when he was younger,” Lewis said. “He came back out last year after kind of being cut from the sophomore basketball team because he wasn’t going to be seeing any playing time. He came out for wrestling last year and just made huge strides. Our whole crowd got to see that tonight.”
A few other people also stood out to Lewis.
“Our seniors really shined, which we kind of wanted them to,” Lewis said. “We want them to emerge and dominate in their weight class. Cade Hinkle looked absolutely phenomenal on his feet against some good competition. We’ve got some younger guys who are willing to compete. We’ve got a definite group of them who are the next wave of guys who are going to try to make their name for Governor wrestling.”
One athlete that was absent from action was senior Jace Bench-Bresher, who is sick with bronchitis. Lewis told the Capital Journal that the plan to replace Bench-Bresher is to have either Deegan Houska or Daniel Tafoya take his spot. They will work Bench-Bresher in when his health improves.
The Governors will start the season at the Mandan Invitational in Mandan on Dec. 6-7. Action next Friday starts at 3 p.m. CT, while Saturday action starts at 9 a.m. CT.
Full results for Governors Wrestle-Offs
Blake Judson defeated Noah Williams by 15-0 technical fall
Trey Lewis defeated Nate Williams by 9-4 decision
Kahlor Hindman defeated Kylen Horsley by pinfall
Deegan Houska defeated Daniel Tafoya by 4-1 decision
Hayden Shaffer defeated Jayden Wiebe by pinfall
Tyson Johnson defeated Austin Foley by 18-2 technical fall
Jack Van Camp defeated Jamison Smith by pinfall
Maguire Raske defeated Jaret Clarke by pinfall
Jacob Larson defeated Jace Charron by pinfall
Preston Taylore defeated Wesley Harsma by pinfall
Noah Williams defeated Jami McGray by pinfall
Nate Williams defeated Matthew Hostler by pinfall
Kahlor Hindman defeated Kylen Horsley by pinfall
Daniel Tafoya defeated Deegan Houska by 2-1 decision
Hayden Shaffer defeated Chase Carda by pinfall
Cade Hinkle defeated Austin Foley by pinfall
Jack Van Camp defeated Jamison Smith by pinfall
Matthew King defeated Jace Charron by pinfall
Preston Taylor defeated Wesley Harsma by pinfall
Regan Bollweg defeated Gavin Stotts by 6-2 decision
Blake Judson defeated Jamin McGray by pinfall
Trey Lewis defeated Matthew Hostler by pinfall
Jayden Wiebe defeated Chase Carda by 7-2 decision
Cade Hinkle defeated Tyson Johnson by 14-3 major decision
Jacob Larson defeated Matthew King by pinfall
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.