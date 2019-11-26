The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team held their annual Open Wrestle-Offs event at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday night.

25 matches took place on the night. 17 matches ended by pinfall. Five matches ended by decision, while one match ended by major decision. Two matches ended via technical fall. Head Coach Shawn Lewis told the Capital Journal that it was good to get the season underway.

“Tonight’s all about getting the first match jitters out underneath a spotlight and in front of a crowd,” Lewis said. “With our student section and our parents here, we’ve had a better attendance tonight than we’ve had at some of our duals and some of our athletic events. I’d first and foremost want to thank the parents and the rest of the crowd that came out to support us, because it was really a real-life situation with who was all in the stands.”

Lewis said that the goal early in the season is get the team into wrestling shape. As the season progresses, Lewis said that the team will work on both their secondary and primary offenses.

One athlete that stood out to Lewis was junior Jacob Larson.

“Jacob Larson is a kid who was out for wrestling when he was younger,” Lewis said. “He came back out last year after kind of being cut from the sophomore basketball team because he wasn’t going to be seeing any playing time. He came out for wrestling last year and just made huge strides. Our whole crowd got to see that tonight.”

A few other people also stood out to Lewis.

“Our seniors really shined, which we kind of wanted them to,” Lewis said. “We want them to emerge and dominate in their weight class. Cade Hinkle looked absolutely phenomenal on his feet against some good competition. We’ve got some younger guys who are willing to compete. We’ve got a definite group of them who are the next wave of guys who are going to try to make their name for Governor wrestling.”

One athlete that was absent from action was senior Jace Bench-Bresher, who is sick with bronchitis. Lewis told the Capital Journal that the plan to replace Bench-Bresher is to have either Deegan Houska or Daniel Tafoya take his spot. They will work Bench-Bresher in when his health improves.

The Governors will start the season at the Mandan Invitational in Mandan on Dec. 6-7. Action next Friday starts at 3 p.m. CT, while Saturday action starts at 9 a.m. CT.

Full results for Governors Wrestle-Offs

Blake Judson defeated Noah Williams by 15-0 technical fall

Trey Lewis defeated Nate Williams by 9-4 decision

Kahlor Hindman defeated Kylen Horsley by pinfall

Deegan Houska defeated Daniel Tafoya by 4-1 decision

Hayden Shaffer defeated Jayden Wiebe by pinfall

Tyson Johnson defeated Austin Foley by 18-2 technical fall

Jack Van Camp defeated Jamison Smith by pinfall

Maguire Raske defeated Jaret Clarke by pinfall

Jacob Larson defeated Jace Charron by pinfall

Preston Taylore defeated Wesley Harsma by pinfall

Noah Williams defeated Jami McGray by pinfall

Nate Williams defeated Matthew Hostler by pinfall

Daniel Tafoya defeated Deegan Houska by 2-1 decision

Hayden Shaffer defeated Chase Carda by pinfall

Cade Hinkle defeated Austin Foley by pinfall

Matthew King defeated Jace Charron by pinfall

Regan Bollweg defeated Gavin Stotts by 6-2 decision

Blake Judson defeated Jamin McGray by pinfall

Trey Lewis defeated Matthew Hostler by pinfall

Jayden Wiebe defeated Chase Carda by 7-2 decision

Cade Hinkle defeated Tyson Johnson by 14-3 major decision

Jacob Larson defeated Matthew King by pinfall

