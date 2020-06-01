The Pierre Athletics Coaches Association announced this weekend that they will start their Summer Strength and Conditioning Program this week.
“The Pierre School District and coaches have worked very hard to identify training challenges, build a schedule, divide groups, provide safety precautions, and cleaning protocols to ensure that our athletes and coaches are given the opportunity to enhance their strength and conditioning,” Governors coach Shawn Lewis told the Capital Journal in a news release. “The goal is to provide a safe and structured environment that maintains compliance with Center for Disease Control (CDC) and COVID-19 guidelines, along with National Strength and Conditioning Association recommendations.”
This year’s program will be structured a bit differently this summer to maintain compliance. High school groups will be divided into both grade and gender sections in order to reduce the number of participants in each group. Middle school groups will be lifting via Loom (virtually) for the month of June. The hope is to have those kids transition to on-site workouts for July. Those groups will be divided similarly to high school groups, with times assigned at a later date. Sessions will be modified and shortened to provide minimal exposure. The focus of the workouts will be on maximum efforts and minimal reps with proper recovery times.
Participants in the Governors Strength and Conditioning program will be asked to show up 5-10 minutes early to complete the pre-sceening process each day. They will have a short warm up before a speed/agility training. This will transition into a lifting session before the kids are aksed to depart in a timely manner. All participants are to maintain proper social distancing, complete the pre-screen process, enter and exit areas as directed, use hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting the building and bring their own water bottle and towels. Athletes are to not share anything. They are encouraged to wear masks and/or gloves if they wish, but that will not be mandatory. Water fountains and bathrooms will not be available. Participants can bring a cleated shoe for the speed training, which will take place on the lower football field, and a cross training shoe for lifting.
Registration for the program will take place on Monday and Tuesday of this week from 8:30 a.m. CT to noon in front of Riggs High School. Registration sheets will be available, but a payment of $125 will be required. The payment can be made in cash, or with a check made out to Pierre Public Schools. Workouts will begin on Wednesday, and continue throughout the summer.
