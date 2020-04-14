With COVID-19 wrecking havoc on the regularly scheduled programming of most of the world, things are being done a tad bit differently now. That is apparent even here in Pierre, where the Governors Wrestling Awards Night and Banquet that is typically held at the Riggs Cafeteria will now be held online.
Governors wrestling coaches Shawn Lewis and Travis Heasley will present the 2019-20 Governors Wrestling awards on FaceBook Live on Thursday night. The ceremony will take place on the Governor Wrestling FaceBook page, and will start at 7 p.m. CT.
“I feel like this is the best way to reach the most people,” Lewis said in the event’s FaceBook post. “We look forward to seeing you all log on and leaving comments.”
The 2019-20 wrestling season saw the Govs place third in the Class A Dual Tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. They ended up fourth in the Class A Team Standings at the 2020 Class A State Wrestling Tournament. The Govs had eight of their 12 State qualifiers place in their respective weight brackets. Leading the way was junior Regan Bollweg. The Miller/Highmore-Harrold transfer made the most of his first season in the Governors wrestling program by placing second at 195 pounds. Senior leaders Cade Hinkle and Jack Van Camp each placed third in their weight classes. Senior Wesley Harsma capped off his wrestling career with a dual match victory against Kyle Cavigielli from Dell Rapids.
The Govs had five seniors on the team this past season. Those seniors were Trever Adamson, Jaret Clarke, Wesley Harsma, Cade Hinkle and Jack Van Camp.
