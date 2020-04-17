The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team held their annual awards night on Thursday night, albeit in a different way.
Head coach Shawn Lewis and assistant coach Travis Heasley handed out awards on FaceBook Live. The Govs wrestling team had 12 state qualifiers, five all-Eastern South Dakota Conference wrestlers, and one Academic All-State manager in Maria Noyes. Junior Tyson Johnson set the school record for most escapes in a season with 47. Senior Jack Van Camp had a school record 58 near falls. Freshman Gavin Stotts set the school record for fastest pin with a six second victory.
Eighth grader Trey Lewis led the team with 26 reversals. Van Camp had a team-leading eight technical falls. Junior Preston Taylor had a team leading 29 pins, while senior Cade Hinkle had a team high 47 wins. Junior Regan Bollweg led the Govs with most takedowns (76) and best winning percentage (89 percent).
Team Awards were also handed out. Sophomore Blake Juson earned the Broer Hustler Award and Most Improved Award. Lewis earned the Future Governor Award, while Van Camp earned the Obenauer Memorial Leadership Award. Freshman Jayden Wiebe, sophomore Noah Williams and senior Wesley Harsma earned the Most Outstanding Junior Varsity Wrestler Award. Bollweg earned the Most Outstanding Varsity Wrestler and Brooks Monfore Heart of Champion Award.
Lewis and Heasley ended the award show by honoring their seniors. Seniors on the Governors wrestling team include Trever Adamson, Jaret Clarke, Wesley Harsma, Cade Hinkle and Jack Van Camp.
