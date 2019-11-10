The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors hosted the Mitchell Kernels in the Class 11AA Semifinals at Phil Trautner Stadium at Hollister Field on Friday night. The Govs came into the game looking to continue their record breaking pace and clinch a third straight trip to the Class 11AA State Championship.
The Govs opened up the game by scoring 14 points in the opening quarter, with touchdown runs by junior running back Maguire Raske and senior quarterback Garrett Stout. The Govs increased their lead to 34-0 at halftime. Stout had a 34 yard touchdown run and a pair of touchdown passes to Zach Letellier and Andrew Coverdale. Govs starters started to be pulled in the second half.
The Govs increased their lead to 43-0 after a three yard touchdown run by Collin Brueggeman and a 37 yard field goal by Carston Miller. In the fourth quarter, Josh Rowe threw a three yard touchdown pass to Aaron Booth, while freshman Lincoln Kienholz scored on an 11 yard touchdown run. The Kernels finally got on the board when backup quarterback Tucker Vilhauer threw a 70 yard strike to wide receiver Ryley Johansen for a touchdown. That score was the lone Kernels score, as the Govs went on to win 57-7.
Govs coach Steve Steele told the Capital Journal that he felt good after the win on Friday night.
“The goal has been to get back to the championship game so that we can defend our championship,” Steele said. “Step one has been achieved.”
Despite the victory, the Govs committed several penalties. They couldn’t catch passes that they usually reel in due to tough defense by the Kernels defensive backs. Steele said they’ll need to clean up those mistakes for next week’s State Championship game.
“We’ve gotta get in the film room and start focusing on moving our feet on the offensive line,” Steele said. “That’s what contributed to the holding penalties. We’ve just got to continue to maintain our focus during the game.”
The Governors entered Friday’s game 55 points short of the state record for points in a season for both 11-man and 9-man football. They now hold that record. Defensively, the Govs were led by Grey Zabel, who had four sacks. The Govs wore “Do it for Grandpa Denny” stickers on their helmets in remembrance of Denny Zabel, Grey’s grandfather, who passed away last week. Steele said Denny Zabel meant a lot to the Governors team.
“He was always around,” Steele said. “He’s a guy that supported us through thick and thin, and not just us. He supported all of Pierre athletics, including Post 8 baseball. It’s just a good thing for somebody to be at everything like that and embrace us. He was such a great role model for our kids, as both a parent and a grandparent. We just felt that tribute was appropriate.”
The Governors (11-0) will face the Brookings Bobcats (10-1) in the Class 11AA State Championship Game at Dana J. Dyhouse Stadium in Brookings on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon. The Govs defeated the Bobcats 54-6 in Pierre last month. With Brookings playing on their home field, Steele said Friday’s game will be a true road game.
“This will be their fifth game in a row in that stadium,” Steele said. “It’s every bit of a road game. We can only play who they tell us to play and where they tell us to play. It doesn’t make it not the State Championship. That’s the important part. We’ve just got to go out there and be the better team.”
On a related note, the Pierre T.F. Riggs students held a bucket run at halftime for Trevor Zuehlke, a Britton-Hecla quarterback who sustained a head injury last month. The funds raised were over $1,500 in total.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.