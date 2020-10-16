The All-Eastern South Dakota Conference boys and girls soccer teams were announced on Thursday. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys and girls soccer teams both had athletes named to their respective All-ESD teams.
Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Nathan Leiferman and junior Cole Peterson were named to the All-ESD boys soccer first team. The Govs boys finished in sixth place in the ESD Conference by finishing with a record of 3-3-1.
Senior Caytee Williams was the lone Govs girls soccer player named to the All-ESD girls soccer first team. Senior Andie Allison was named to the All-ESD girls soccer second team. The Govs girls finished in fifth place in the ESD Conference by finishing with a record of 3-4-0.
Aberdeen Central led the way on the boys side with five nominations. They won the ESD title with a record of 7-1-0. The Aberdeen Central girls had an ESD-leading seven nominations. They won the ESD title with a record of 8-0-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.