Junior Tayshaun Agard and freshmen Caleb Morris and Alex Odekoven can’t get enough of sports.
In fact, all three play soccer on Pierre’s junior varsity team and also run varsity cross country at the same time.
Agard, Morris and Odekoven have eight total practices every week. For cross country, they run every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 6:30 a.m.
Soccer, on the other hand, requires them to practice after every school day from 4-6 p.m, unless the Governors have a game that day.
“(It) can be hard because, obviously, it’s a lot of work — and sometimes you’re just drained,” Odekoven said during soccer practice on Sept. 14.
Odekoven has played soccer his entire life, but cross country was a last-minute decision.
“Sometimes, I think, ‘Do I really want to do this?’ But I just told myself that it’s gonna work out in the end, and it’s going to be better,” Odekoven said. “In the end, I’m conditioning for wrestling in both of these sports.”
His primary sport is wrestling, something Odekoven will do in the spring along with track and field. And although soccer, cross country and wrestling have glaring differences, he said the two fall sports give him an advantage on the mat.
“It shows because, especially, early in a wrestling season, everyone’s trying to kick off the rust, get conditioned again. But I’m already there,” Odekoven added.
In their free time, Odekoven and Morris occasionally play disc golf at Steamboat Park with the rest of the cross country team.
“Well, when we first started doing it, I thought it was just a joke,” Morris said. “And then, I realized that it was just — I had a lot of fun doing it and just something to do in my free time. The more you do it and the better you get, the more fun that it becomes.”
Odekoven and Morris live blocks away from each other. As a courtesy, Odekoven drives Morris to their cross country practices before sunrise.
“I kind of feel bad, but I don’t have my driver’s license,” Morris, who also plays basketball in the winter and runs track, said. “And it’s early in the morning, so none of my family wants to get up and give me a ride. It works out pretty good since he lives close by.”
But Morris’ mother returned the favor on Sept. 8 when she drove all three from a morning cross country meet in Aberdeen to soccer games later that day in Harrisburg, more than three hours away.
“We stick together,” Odekoven said.
Morris met Agard through his step brother, Luke Miller. The two have been friends since the sixth grade.
“My step brother was really good friends with Tayshaun, and I didn’t really know who he was until I did cross country. And then I began to like Tayshaun a lot, he’s a really fun guy to hang out with.”
The bond between the three Pierre athletes has grown since the two seasons started.
“Caleb and I were pretty close before, and I really didn’t know Tayshaun (beforehand),” Odekoven said. “But halfway into the season, I’m already a lot closer to Caleb than I was. Tayshaun is one of my really good buddies now.”
Even though soccer’s and cross country’s seasons take place simultaneously, their scheduling rarely conflicts with one another. As a result, Agard, Morris and Odekoven don’t have to choose between the two sports. They can do both.
And a big reason for this is because assistant soccer coach Aaron Fabel coordinates with head cross country coach Jim Keyes and vice versa.
“We’re fortunate enough that we don’t have too much overlap when it’s between the meets and the games,” Fabel said. “And I did say in the beginning of the season that if they’re going to do both, I would totally be open to whichever the boys prefer. I know Caleb, in particular, has got some specific goals that he’s trying to get this year (in cross country). So at the end of the day, obviously, we would miss him immensely on the soccer field. But whatever these kids want to do, I want to support them in that effort as well. So it’s always been their choice for what they (want to do).”
But the choice between soccer and cross country nearly confronted Agard, Morris and Odekoven that same day they carpooled from Aberdeen to Harrisburg. The cross country meet and soccer games were originally going to overlap, forcing them to choose between the two sports.
Luckily for the young athletes, they avoided this dilemma after the meet started earlier and the soccer games moved later because of the day’s heat.
“When you got games on the same day, right by each other, it’s kind of hard because they’ll make you sore,” Morris said. “And I’m hoping for ESD (Eastern South Dakota Conference) and state, for both cross country and soccer. I can just be fresh for both of them because they’re not gonna overlap.”
In eighth grade, Morris broke a mile record set by former Gov and Hall of Fame South Dakota State cross country runner Brad Lowery in 1996.
Lowrey’s time was 5:54. After multiple attempts, Morris beat it by six seconds at 5:48.
“I love cross country. I love running, and I did that all summer,” he said.
Morris’ teammate and good friend, Tayshaun, also enjoys cross country. Agard, who started the sport in eighth grade, said running clears his mind and allows him to be himself.
And while he’s playing his first year of soccer, Agard likes partaking in both sports.
“I think one of the positives is (I) get to experience both sides,” he said. “I love coming out here (and) just playing ball with the boys, and, obviously, the older guys are just really good, too. But also getting the cross country side of things — going on the bus rides and just to meets in general.”
Agard realizes how hectic his schedule can get, but he doesn’t mind the little downtime.
“I’d rather be really busy with sports and trying to keep other hobbies, as well, than having nothing to do,” he said.
But the 16 year-old noted that he’s still able to be a kid at times when needed.
“It may not seem as grueling as some people say,” Agard said. “Obviously, (there are) a lot of practices, but you still have some of those weekends to kind of calm down and catch up on your schoolwork and other stuff.”
Besides soccer and cross country, he enjoys lifting, listening to music and drawing. Agard draws whatever comes to mind, and he is most proud of his bison sketch.
“It just shows what I can do and symbolizes the strength that they have,” Agard said.
Even more impressive, these three Pierre athletes do all of this while still excelling in the classroom because they know school comes first.
“There’s no way you can get (the homework) all done with missing that much school, so you got to work (on it) at home and, sometimes, wake up early for school,” Odekoven said.
Not only do the players want to succeed but so do the coaches. Especially when one was forced to sacrifice a sport for another.
Fabel, a Burlington, Iowa, native, played basketball and swam in middle school. Because of overlapping schedules, he was forced to leave basketball practice early to go to swim practice.
His basketball coach gave him a difficult time for this, and, eventually, Fabel decided to give up hoops and focus on swimming.
“That’s how I kind of remind myself what these kids are going through. And at the end of the day, I want to make sure that they’re not getting frustrated, that we’re supporting them in all aspects. I’ve been there, and I’ve done it,” Fabel said. “And I don’t want to be that coach that just hounds on them for leaving our sport because I want them to be successful in whatever sport it is they choose to do. I remember (getting) bullied and name-called by the coach and all of that stuff. And I don’t want these kids to go through any of that (stuff) that I went through and be happy doing what they’re doing.”
The players recognize their coaches’ support and are grateful for it.
“The coaches are super helpful. They’re really understanding on both sides of the picture,” Agard said.
Being a multisport athlete is nothing new in the capital city. Even more so, it’s a “characteristic in Pierre sports.”
Just ask Jebben Keyes, a former Gov who participated in wrestling, cross country and track and field, who now coaches varsity wrestling at Pierre and is the middle school’s assistant cross country coach.
“I don’t know if I can really name one athlete in this town that specializes just on one sport, no matter what sport,” Keyes said. “If you’re looking at some of the football players from the cross country athletes, soccer players, tennis players, golfers, they’re always doing more than one sport. And I think that helps them out. I think it makes some of our athletes better in the weird sense of not spending all their time and energy on something until maybe college, where then they finally specialize. I think it just makes them more well-rounded.”
And while Keyes played multiple sports as well, he noted that they took place in different seasons.
“Doing one sport is pretty stressful,” Jebben Keyes said. “You give your heart and soul and maybe these guys are playing a soccer game on Thursday night. And they give it their all, get a game winning goal. That’s pretty exhausting, physically and emotionally, and then maybe the next day they’re gonna have a cross country race. And that’s just something that’s tough. And I commend these three boys for doing what they’re doing. It’s not easy, and I just hope everyone that hears this story (and) knows what these guys are really doing. It’s impressive.”
So, can this work? Is playing two sports at the same time while having academic responsibilities feasible?
According to Fabel, yes.
“It actually works well for us,” he said. “We’ve got (cross country), a running sport, and then you’ve also got soccer, which is a running sport. But they can work hand-in-hand. But we also know that we can’t just overuse them and tire them out. But I think for two-sport athletes, in general, it definitely can work, as long as the coaches and the parents and the athletes are on the same page.”
But it’s not just limited to soccer and cross country.
“We have three athletes here that are getting good grades,” Jim Keyes said. “They’re getting good grades, and they’re working out. So it doesn’t have to just be a cross country-soccer deal. We want people in our community to see this can be done in different sports as well.”
