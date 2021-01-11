The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors basketball team took to the road this weekend to face the Rapid City Stevens Raiders and Rapid City Central Cobblers in the Black Hills.
Friday night’s game against the Raiders saw the Raiders jump out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 26-15 at halftime, and 40-26 after three quarters. The Govs scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to score 40 points of their own, but the Raiders added 13 points to their total to win 53-40.
Shooting woes were an issue for the Govs. They made 34 percent of their shots from the field, and 33 percent of their free throws. Comparatively, the Raiders made 44 percent of their shots from the field, and 61 percent of their free throws. The Govs were only able to make one three point shot out of 16 tries.
Sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz led the Govs with 15 points and eight rebounds, while sophomore forward Jackson Edman added seven points.
Senior guard Jordan Eberlein had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the Raiders. Junior forward Charles Christensen added 10 points.
Saturday’s game saw the Cobblers get out to a 14-11 lead after the first quarter. Both teams scored 16 points each in the second and third quarters, and the Govs went into the fourth quarter down just 46-43. For the third straight quarter, the Govs scored 16 points. The Cobblers scored more, breaking their two quarter streak by scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter to win the game 66-59.
The Govs shot better in Saturday’s game than they did in Friday’s game. They shot 41 percent from the field, 39 percent from long range, and 71 percent from the charity stripe. Comparatively, the Cobblers made 53 percent of their shots from the field, 40 percent from long range, and 51 percent from the free throw line. Turnovers were crucial. The Govs had 17 turnovers, while the Cobblers had 11 turnovers.
Kienholz once again led the Govs with 21 points. Senior forward Houston Lunde had his best game of the season with 13 points. Edman added 12 points.
The Cobblers were led by the senior duo of Micah and Julian Swallow. Micah Swallow had 31 points, while Julian Swallow had 12 points. Senior forward Kohl Meisman added eight points.
The no. 17 ranked Govs (1-5) will next see action on Tuesday against the no. 18 ranked Sturgis Brown Scoopers (1-6) on Tuesday at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. Varsity tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Tuesday’s game brings about the long-awaited return of the Riggs pep band to pre-game music. The Govs defeated the Scoopers in Sturgis last season for their lone victory of the 2019-20 campaign.
