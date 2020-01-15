The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys varsity basketball team competed against the Sturgis Brown Scoopers in Sturgis on Tuesday night.
The Scoopers jumped out to a 16-11 lead going into the first quarter break. The Govs outscored the Scoopers 17-15 in the second quarter to draw the team to within a possession of tying things up. The Govs took control in the second half. They had a 44-38 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Govs held on in the fourth quarter to win 60-53.
The Scoopers outshot the Govs in all categories but free throws. The Govs got on the boards and outrebounded the Scoopers 32-25. The Govs had 15 offensive rebounds in the win. The Scoopers had 12 turnovers, while the Govs had five.
The Govs were led by freshman guard Lincoln Kienholz, who had a career high 28 points. Senior center Grey Zabel had 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Scoopers were led by senior guard Marcus Myrick, who had 17 points. Senior forward Ryder Ladner had 14 points, while junior forward David Anderson had 12 points.
The victory snaps a nine game losing streak for the Govs, who move to 1-8. They will play a pair of games this weekend on the road. They will take on the Mitchell Kernels (0-7) at the Corn Palace in Mitchell on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Govs will take on the Thunder Basin Bolts (8-3) in Gillette on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. MT.
