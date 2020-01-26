The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys varsity basketball team faced the Douglas Patriots at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Thursday night in a battle of teams fighting to get into the Class AA Playoffs.
The Govs, who had a new starting line-up that included seniors Justin Houlette and Josh Rowe, started the game off well with a 12-5 lead after the first quarter. That would be the highlight for the Govs, as the rest of the game belonged to the Patriots. The Patriots stormed back to take a 21-19 lead at halftime. They extended that lead to 38-34. The Patriots pulled away in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Govs 24-21 to clinch a 62-55 victory.
The Patriots were led by sophomore guard Darrell Knight, who had 12 points. Sophomore guard Conner Sauvage and senior center Ryan Tompkins each had 11 points. Sophomore guard Kolin Ray chipped in ten points.
The Govs were led by freshman phenom Lincoln Kienholz, who had 29 points and ten rebounds. Senior center Grey Zabel had 11 points. Junior center James Mikkonen added ten points off the bench.
The Patriots won the game from the free throw line and on the glass. They made 19 of 25 free throw shots for a percentage of 76 percent, while the Govs made 12 of 21 shots for a percentage of 57 percent. The Patriots had a 33-28 advantage on the boards, including a 23-19 advantage in defensive rebounding.
Govs coach Terry Becker told the Capital Journal that the game was filled with ups and downs.
“We couldn’t get our consistency going,” Becker said. “We missed a few too many free throws and a few shots around the basket. Defensively, we just weren’t that consistent. That’s something we’re struggling with right now.”
Becker said he was pleased with how the team performed coming out of the gate.
“I thought our defensive intensity in that first quarter was pretty good,” Becker said. “I thought we contested their shots very well. We were executing our offense really well. When things started to falter, we started to get stagnant offensively. When you’re not scoring, your defense can start to struggle, too. At the beginning of the game, we had a little juice and a lot of energy that really gave us the lead.”
Douglas (3-7) has defeated the Govs twice this season. The Govs (1-11) will play a pair of games this week. They will host Andrew Bergan and the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (5-4) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Govs will head south to Yankton for a battle with Wisconsin commit Matthew Mors and the Yankton Bucks on Saturday. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Becker said that his team needs to regroup for this week’s games.
“We’re still trying to recover from a heavy stretch of games over the last three weeks,” Becker said. “It will be important for us to rest up over the weekend so that we can come back refreshed and ready for our opponents.”
