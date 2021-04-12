The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors spring baseball team took on the Mitchell Kernels in a double header at Cadwell Park in Mitchell on Saturday. The Govs were able to win one of those two games.
The first game saw the Kernels jump out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning. The Govs responded in the second inning with a couple of runs on a fielder’s choice. They took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the fourth inning. The Kernels added a run in the seventh inning, but that was as close as they would get to the win.
Isaac Polak took the win for the Govs. He surrendered zero runs on three hits over two innings, walking zero. Lincoln Kienholz recorded the last two outs to earn the save.
Jonah Schmidt took the loss for the Kernels. Schmidt allowed zero hits and four runs over three and a third innings, striking out four.
The second game belonged to the Kernels. They scored two runs in the first inning and four runs in the fourth inning. The Govs were not able to string the at-bats together to score a run. The Kernels came away with a 6-0 victory.
Jake Helleloid earned the victory on the mound for the Kernels. He lasted six innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out three and walking one.
Bennett Dean took the loss for the Govs. He went two innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out four.
The Govs (5-1) will next see action against the Harrisburg Tigers (10-0) in a doubleheader on Saturday. Games are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.
