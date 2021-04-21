The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors spring baseball team took to the road on Tuesday night for a doubleheader against the Huron Tigers in Huron. The Govs were able to win both games.
The first game saw the Tigers jump out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. The Govs responded with four runs in the second inning. They took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Lincoln Kienholz scored on a Maguire Raske single. The Govs added three more insurance runs in the remaining innings to earn a 9-5 victory.
Matthew Hanson earned the win on the mound for the Govs. He surrendered zero runs on zero hits over four innings, striking out four and walking one.
Johnny Hernandez took the loss for the Tigers. He allowed five hits and seven runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out four.
The second game saw the Govs score one run in both the third and fourth innings. They added two more runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Tigers were able to score a run in the sixth inning, but that was as close as they would get. The Govs won 4-1.
Brady Getz took the win for the Govs. He surrendered zero runs on four hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking zero. Lincoln Kienholz recorded the last six outs to earn the save.
Elliot DeVries took the loss for the Tigers. He allowed 11 hits and four runs over seven innings, striking out seven.
The Govs (8-2) will see action at home for the first time in the 2021 season when they host the Brookings Bobcats (11-1) at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Friday. Games are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.
