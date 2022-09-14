Ayvrie Kaiser

The Govs volleyball team tallied their first loss this season after falling 3-1 to Sioux Falls Washington, losing sets two through four — 25-12, 25-21 and 25-19, respectively.

It was a rough night for the Governors, who came out of the gate swinging with Reese Terwilliger opening set one with a kill. Ayvrie Kaiser followed with two more kills, but overall the Govs’ usually aggressive offense wasn’t on the court Tuesday night at T.F. Riggs High School.

