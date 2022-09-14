The Govs volleyball team tallied their first loss this season after falling 3-1 to Sioux Falls Washington, losing sets two through four — 25-12, 25-21 and 25-19, respectively.
It was a rough night for the Governors, who came out of the gate swinging with Reese Terwilliger opening set one with a kill. Ayvrie Kaiser followed with two more kills, but overall the Govs’ usually aggressive offense wasn’t on the court Tuesday night at T.F. Riggs High School.
The Govs also struggled in receiving, serving and returning the ball.
The rough start kept the first set close, coming to a 10-10 tie before the Govs started to show hints of their powerhouse offense.
They eventually entered the first time out up 15-11, with eight kills and one ace under their belt. Kaiser led the way with five kills. Sioux Falls entered the timeout with four kills and zero on the ace count.
The Govs maintained their lead throughout the set despite Sioux Falls’ defense looking tougher as it progressed, ending with a 28-18 Govs win. Pierre earned 13 kills and two aces, with Kaiser accounting for nine kills and both aces.
Pierre returned to the court for the second set, with Kaiser earning a kill to put Pierre on the board. But the set would bounce back and forth between tie scores as Sioux Falls and Pierre struggled to retain control of the ball. Sioux Falls took the lead 11-8 going into the first timeout and continued running the board through the remainder of the set, ending in a 25-12 Sioux Falls win. Pierre had a decisive edge in kills after the second set but couldn’t leverage their usual strength to break Sioux Falls’ defense.
The third set began with Sioux Falls putting Pierre on their back foot as they opened with a 4-0 lead, maintaining it through the entire set. But Pierre showed brief bursts of life as they battled to keep the set close, going into the second time out on the deficit end of a 21-17 score.
The two battled it out until the end, but Sioux Falls stalled the Govs’ progress during a 23-21 Warriors lead going into a third timeout, eventually winning 25-21.
Pierre showed hints of a rally forming throughout the four sets but couldn’t capitalize on the energy. During the fourth set, while facing an 11-8 Sioux Falls lead, the Govs battled an extra long volley that had players and fans on both sides energized. The Govs walked away with the ball but couldn’t carry the momentum following the exchange, eventually trailing Sioux Falls 20-14.
The deficit didn’t stop Pierre from battling forward as they inched closer to closing the gap, getting within range at 21-18. But the final effort wasn’t enough as Sioux Falls dug in and closed out the match, winning the set 25-19. Despite the rough night for the Govs, the team did break several of Sioux Falls’ hardest hits, cutting down their opponent’s kill count on the night.
Tuesday night’s game marks the first loss for the Govs, now 8-1 for the season following five-straight 3-0 sweeps against Spearfish, Sturgis Brown, Mitchell, Aberdeen Central and Douglas.
The Govs play Sioux Falls Lincoln next at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday for an away match.
Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.