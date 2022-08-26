The Govs girls’ soccer team played a tough game against Sturgis on Thursday in Pierre. Despite the challenges, they walked away with a 2-0 win, ending the two-game losing streak and getting back on solid footing.
The Govs came into Thursday’s game after suffering a 2-0 loss to Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Aug. 18 and a 5-1 loss to Aberdeen Central on Tuesday. But those losses weren’t apparent when the energetic Govs took to the PILC field, putting heavy pressure on the Sturgis defense and keeping them on their back foot.
Despite keeping the action heavily focused on Sturgis’ side of the field, the Govs had difficulty getting the ball in the net.
At halftime, the two teams remained tied at zero.
Coach Kira Swenson said the team’s ability to get the ball to their opponent’s goal without putting it in and a score on the board is an issue they’re working to overcome.
“We’ve been talking about that since Roosevelt,” she said after the game. “They had great passes and movement — you don’t get points for that. You have to put it in the back of the net. And yes, it does get frustrating when that’s the storyline for the past two games ago, Aberdeen and now today. You’ve got to score goals, plain and simple.”
Team captain Meg Maher shared the sentiment, who found Thursday’s biggest challenge was getting the ball to the back of the net.
“I thought we possessed the ball up the field very well, and we kept it on their defensive half most of the game,” she said. “But I think we just dribbled a little too much at the 18 and didn’t put it in the net, which to win games, that’s what you got to do.”
After halftime, the Govs kept the same momentum but still struggled to get the ball across the posts. With about 32 minutes left on the clock, Sturgis made an attempt on Pierre’s goal but went high, missing the scoring opportunity.
But the Govs regained control, moving play back to Sturgis’ side of the field and renewing the offensive pressure. Pierre’s Lexie Hillmer followed up on that offensive pressure, sending the ball to the back of the net and putting the Govs on the board for a 1-0 lead.
Gracelyn Taylor followed with an attempt on the goal but didn’t hit the mark. But the Govs kept up their pressure, and it paid off when Bria Sargent put a second goal on the board, taking the Govs’ lead to the final 2-0 win with about five minutes left in the game.
“I play defense,” Maher said. “So, mostly for me, it’s like, ‘Come on guys, let’s get it in the back of the net,’ encouraging them.”
As for Pierre’s offense sealing the deal, Swenson said the team would continue to work on it.
“They just have to calm down and follow through with the ball,” she said. “These girls are more than capable when you’re watching warm-ups, and they’re making great shots. I don’t know what happens when we get to the game. It’s kind of a mystery right now, but we’ve got to fix it.”
Swenson said the team used the film from their losses to learn, grow and apply the lessons to their Thursday game against Sturgis, noting the lessons provided meant losses aren’t always the worst. But she also said breaking a losing streak does breathe new life into the team.
Maher said it was good to have a win back on the board after the 2-0 victory.
“It just reminds the team what a win feels like because we have had two losses, and just coming back from those — a win feels good,” she said. “And, hopefully, we can carry this into our two games next week and the rest of our season.”
Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.
