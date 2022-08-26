Lexie Hillmer

Lexie Hillmer unleashes a shot and scores to give the Govs a 1-0 lead.

 Brandon Campea

The Govs girls’ soccer team played a tough game against Sturgis on Thursday in Pierre. Despite the challenges, they walked away with a 2-0 win, ending the two-game losing streak and getting back on solid footing.

The Govs came into Thursday’s game after suffering a 2-0 loss to Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Aug. 18 and a 5-1 loss to Aberdeen Central on Tuesday. But those losses weren’t apparent when the energetic Govs took to the PILC field, putting heavy pressure on the Sturgis defense and keeping them on their back foot.

Meg Maher

Pierre's Meg Maher with the ball during Thursday's game against Sturgis.
Gracelyn Taylor

Gracelyn Taylor attempts a shot against Sturgis.
Jasmine Jost

Jasmine Jost centers the ball hoping one of her teammates would score.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Jorge Encinas | 605-224-7301

Tags

Editor

Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.

Load comments