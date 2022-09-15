The Pierre girls soccer team avoided three consecutive losses after playing a solid, all-around game against Brookings on Thursday.
The Govs scored three goals in the second half en route to a 4-1 win over the Bobcats.
Sophomore Grace Richter led Pierre with two goals, one early in the first half and the other less than 10 minutes into the second.
After the miss off the crossbar, Richter tries again and scores.3-0 Govs | 30:32 2H(Derry has the hat trick for Pierre on a PK. Boys lead 3-0.)#CJsports pic.twitter.com/6go6FrRQjo— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) September 15, 2022
Seniors Elli Hughes and Caitlyn Schaetzle also pitched in, scoring one goal each.
“It just starts with our defense, being able to build out of the back and adjust the ball through the middle and then finding the open paths and being able to drive down and get the cross off,” Richter said.
In their last game against Brandon Valley, where Pierre lost 3-0, scoring was hard to come by for the Govs.
Richter shared what her team practiced, offensively, to avoid the same result in Thursday’s matchup.
“We worked on a lot of possession and building and trying to play with defenders more, trying to possess and trying to get a shot off,” she added. “...After that first goal, it kind of just clicked, and we just kept on going.”
Overall, Richter said confidence was the difference in Pierre’s convincing victory.
“I think playing those harder teams and keeping up with them a little bit, we gained our confidence and realized we can do it,” she said. “Just practicing with each other more and working on things.”
Following back-to-back losses to Harrisburg and Brandon Valley, head coach Kira Swenson said her Govs “needed to win” their final home game of the regular season because “they've worked too hard this season not to be executing what (they’ve) been practicing.”
Pierre’s three goals less than 18 minutes into the second half helped secure its fifth home win of the season.
“There were a lot of great crosses from Gracelyn Taylor and Grace Richter — but we just need to finish the ball,” Swenson said to her team at halftime when they led 1-0. “Those other teams, where we were losing, we don't get that many chances. So they knew they needed to finish those balls, and you saw what happened (in the second half).”
The Govs improved their record to 6-4 and currently sit in seventh place in the AA standings. Their final three opponents, Yankton, Sioux Falls Jefferson and Huron, rank 15th, fifth and 19th, respectively. All of those remaining matchups will be road games for Pierre.
Richter gave some insight as to what the girls will be focusing on in their practices leading up to the Yankton game on Tuesday at Crane-Youngworth Field at 4 p.m.
“I think we're definitely gonna work on finishing but probably our defensive third and trying to get it to our middle and mostly just building up.”
