Grace Richter

Pierre's Grace Richter scored two goals en route to a 4-1 Govs win over Brookings on Thursday.

 Brandon Campea

The Pierre girls soccer team avoided three consecutive losses after playing a solid, all-around game against Brookings on Thursday.

The Govs scored three goals in the second half en route to a 4-1 win over the Bobcats.

Brianna Sargent

Pierre's Brianna Sargent with the ball against Brookings on Thursday at the PILC Soccer Complex.

Austin Nicholson

Sports Assistant Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

