MaKenna Schlekeway

Pierre's MaKenna Schlekeway attempts a kill over two Yankton players on Thursday.

 Todd Thompson

After being swept on the road by Harrisburg, the Pierre Governors bounced back with a 3-0 sweep over Yankton on their home court Thursday night.

Pierre won sets one, two and three, 25-11, 25-16 and 25-22, respectively. As a team, the Govs totaled 35 blocks, eight blocks and eight aces.

Ayvrie Kaiser

Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs with 10 kills against Yankton on Thursday.
Lily Sanchez

Pierre's Lily Sanchez finished with five blocks and two aces against Yankton on Thursday.
Remington Price

Pierre's Remington Price during the Govs' 3-0 sweep over Yankton Thursday.
block

Pierre's Lily Sanchez, left, and Reese Terwilliger jump up to block Yankton's kill attempt.

