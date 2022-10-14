After being swept on the road by Harrisburg, the Pierre Governors bounced back with a 3-0 sweep over Yankton on their home court Thursday night.
Pierre won sets one, two and three, 25-11, 25-16 and 25-22, respectively. As a team, the Govs totaled 35 blocks, eight blocks and eight aces.
Even though the final scores suggest an all-around dominant performance by Pierre — which it was — the girls didn’t finish the match the way they wanted to.
“We wanted to make sure to get that done early because Yankton’s a good enough team where if we don't win those three sets early that they're going to hang around and make things difficult for us,” Govs head coach Tiffany Stoeser said. “So (the) goal tonight was to go ahead and get a 1-2-3. Thought we started off well doing some good things. (We) kind of were a little timid, had a hard time keeping the energy up, and I think that showed in the third set.”
In set one, it was a Govs splattering. Pierre led 19-7 at one point after racking up kills that the Bucks had no answer for.
Senior Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs with 10 kills, and junior Reese Terwilliger pitched in with eight kills.
Pierre ended up winning the set by 14 points.
Yankton made things more competitive in set two, tying the score at 9-9 early on. But the Govs pulled away after tallying six consecutive points and outscoring the Bucks 16-7 for the remainder of the set.
Pierre received many of its points from blocks, taking advantage of the height mismatch. Terwilliger and junior Makayla Sherwood finished with three blocks each while senior MaKenna Schlekeway added two more for the Govs.
“I thought that we were in our spots, got to the block specially on that outside and caused some problems over there for them,” Stoeser said. “Sometimes, when you're shut down, when you're blocked a few times, you get frustrated. And I thought our girls did a good job of that.”
Pierre also had a solid outing from its servers. Terwilliger led the team with four aces while seniors Lily Sanchez and Remington Price had two blocks each.
Price and her head coach both pointed out the Govs’ gradual improvement in that area.
“Serving, we've gotten a lot more confident,” Price said. “We've been working a lot in practice, and it’s showed in our games.”
Stoeser quickly summed up what she saw from her team in the first two sets.
“There were some really good things in the first couple of sets, a little bit of up-and-down play. But for the most part, some pretty good things,” Stoeser said. “And then the energy just died.”
Despite Pierre (12-4) firmly in control and with all the momentum, things quickly changed in set three.
Yankton (3-14) drew first blood, scoring two consecutive points, after the Govs tallied the first points in the previous two sets.
The Bucks took advantage of this fast start by jumping out to a 7-4 lead. In fact, Pierre never led until the Govs later went up 11-10.
Yankton tied the set on Pierre’s assuming serve and kept things neck-and-neck the rest of the way.
But the Govs eventually put the match to bed after Sanchez’s second ace, as Pierre recorded its eighth sweep of the season.
Pierre gets the 3-0 sweep after winning the third set, 25-22. #CJsports #sdpreps pic.twitter.com/2YHrgzMXo4— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) October 14, 2022
“That we just need to build off the energy, we have to celebrate good plays,” Stoeser said to her team during that final set. “We have to be communicating out there, be loud, be attentive and just try and build some energy in the gym. It got kind of quiet in here. I thought that it was a little bit dull, and, sometimes, that's hard to play in. And when there's energy, our girls play a lot better.”
After the match, the Govs stayed inside their locker room longer than they usually do after a win. But there was a good reason for that.
Stoeser told her team that they can’t let up after leading by two sets, especially as the competition ramps up in Pierre’s last four games of the regular season.
The Govs’ remaining opponents — Huron, Aberdeen Central, Brookings and Sioux Falls Jefferson — have a combined 44-33 record. The Tigers and the Cavaliers are the biggest threats, having a combined 31-10 record.
“We had a long conversation in the locker room. Some of this has to come from within and find some ways to do it,” Stoeser said. “We won't have any matches that have this sort of margin. The rest of the teams we play, we'll find ourselves in a lot of trouble if we play with that intensity that we just had tonight.”
Stoeser’s players also had a heart-to-heart amongst one another.
"We kind of reestablished our goals, kind of went over what we all wanted,” Price said. “...(We) kind of just talked about what we truly want and what we want in each other and (that) we all really want to do it for each other.”
The veteran libero also explained how the girls can avoid what Stoeser called a “relaxed” finish in their upcoming matches.
“I think that comes with focus,” Price said. “We all kind of need to focus on things, like games, like that, we really need that energy, and that's just a mental thing. Just got to focus (on) every point, just know what we got to do.”
Up next, the Govs hit the road to face Huron (15-7) on Tuesday at Huron Arena at 7 p.m.
Pierre’s head coach wants to see one particular area improved until then.
“I want to work on consistency, where we're playing at a high level throughout the night,” Stoeser said. “That's how we're gonna have to play if we go to the state tournament.”
