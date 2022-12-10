The Pierre Governors boys basketball team flexed their muscles after picking up two home wins in two days, beating Rapid City Stevens, 59-41, on Friday and RC Central, 71-44, on Saturday.
Senior center Christian Busch described how crucial it was for Pierre to start off the season 2-0.
“It’s huge,” he said. “We had a great crowd (on Friday). We haven't seen that in a while, which was nice. We had a decent crowd (on Saturday). And getting these two wins — it's just awesome.”
On Friday, T.F. Riggs High School Gym was packed with Governor fans, as they watched their boys take care of business against the Raiders.
Offensively, Pierre truly spread the wealth. The Govs totaled 12 assists, and five different players finished with at least eight points.
“You take away one person, and we're going to come at you with four or five more,” head coach Brianna Kusler said. “And that's something to be said about the depth of this team and just the people that they are and their willingness to share the basketball and get others involved.”
Senior guard Lincoln Kienholz led the way with 18 while seniors Benjamin Heisler, Jackson Edman and Carson Ahartz scored nine points each. Fourth-year center Busch also played well, tallying eight points.
“That's tough to defend, and not very many teams are going to be able to,” Kusler said. “They're going to have to get creative, as far as who they want to take away.”
As a team, Pierre grabbed 32 rebounds. Heisler, who nearly notched a double-double with nine boards, thought the Govs could have done better in that category but said it was a “good” victory for his squad overall.
But his head coach, not so much.
“It was a bittersweet win. I don't think that it was the greatest win,” Kusler said. “We kind of left feeling a little uneasy about things, and that's because of the high expectations that we have with this team and as coaches and then also what the kids have with themselves. An 18-point win is still a win, and we'll take that any day.”
Some of this uneasiness stems from the fact that Pierre committed 16 turnovers. Kusler called those miscues “uncharacteristic.”
“We came out with the mentality that we're just gonna — it's the first game of the season. Not everything's gonna be perfect. But we're gonna come out and give it our all and just play together as a team,” Busch said. “And hopefully, the shots go in, which they did. We missed some down the stretch, but we just kept playing basketball and we figured out a way to win the game.”
The Govs looked better in all phases in Saturday afternoon’s win over RC Central. And a large reason why was because of Pierre’s effort on defense.
For perspective, Kusler’s team led 18-4 at the end of the first quarter, letting the Cobblers know they weren’t messing around.
“They continue to execute as well as we know they are able to,” Kusler said. “Ultimately, we want them in transition to create some quick, easy, simple points — but you don't transition if you don't rebound, and you don't rebound if you don't play good defense. And that's what set the tone (on Saturday) was our intensity, defensively. And it created a lot of simple scores on our offensive end.”
Once again, Kienholz had a team-high in points, this time with 21. But even more noteworthy was Heisler’s performance, offensively, after he scored a career-high 19 for the Govs.
“It felt good,” Heisler said. “I've put in a lot of work in the offseason, and my teammates create a lot of opportunities for me — Jackson (Edman) and Lincoln (Kienholz). They get me open a lot, they always find me under the rim. So it's nice to have those guys to help me out.”
Heisler said he’s worked hard to maximize his jumping ability, and it shows.
With just under five minutes left, as Edman drove the basket, he found an open Heisler in the paint. The 6-foot-3 forward showed off his effortless bounce with a two-handed jam that left his bench energized.
Edman finds Heisler, and he finishes with authority. Heisler has 19 now.61-40 Govs | 4:55 4Q #sdpreps #CJsports pic.twitter.com/vNsTsysiVD— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) December 10, 2022
“He's a great player. He can jump out of the gym,” Busch said. “We love having him, especially in that starting lineup. He can get over anybody.”
Before Pierre’s season began, Kienholz and Edman, who totaled eight points and 16 rebounds against RC Central, told the Capital Journal who they thought could have a big season for the Govs.
Their answer? Heisler.
When asked about this, Heisler was humbled.
“It puts a lot of confidence in me that they believe I can help them out,” he said. “So I just want to go out, play my hardest, fill my role and get some wins.”
Overall, Kusler said there’s “a lot” her team can learn from these two victories going forward. Pierre will take a five-day hiatus before the Govs hit the road to face Sturgis Brown on Friday at 7 p.m. and then Spearfish on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“Our lanes, offensively, we've got to get more going in that, and that's on me, as a coach. We've got to be working on some of those things,” Kusler said. “But we wanted to keep it pretty simple in this first stretch here. We've got a considerable amount of practice ahead of us.”
Kusler also plans to work in some tweaks on the defensive end.
“So I think, just defensively, there's a few things. We showed man-to-man (defense) a lot this weekend,” she said. “And being able to work on a few of our other defenses that we've got in place because we're confident and athletes that we have to be able to adjust and to be able to throw some different defenses at teams. So that'll kind of be our primary focus this week.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.