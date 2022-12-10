The Pierre Governors boys basketball team flexed their muscles after picking up two home wins in two days, beating Rapid City Stevens, 59-41, on Friday and RC Central, 71-44, on Saturday.

Senior center Christian Busch described how crucial it was for Pierre to start off the season 2-0.

Christian Busch

Pierre's Christian Busch scored eight points against Rapid City Stevens on Friday.
Benjamin Heisler

Pierre's Benjamin Heisler finished with nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks against Rapid City Stevens on Friday.
Lincoln Kienholz

Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz goes up for the two-handed slam against Rapid City Central on Saturday at T.F. Riggs High School. He scored 21 points, and the Govs beat the Cobblers, 71-44.
Brianna Kusler

Pierre head coach Brianna Kusler talks to her players during a timeout in the Govs' win over Rapid City Stevens on Friday.

