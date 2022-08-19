After suffering a disappointing home loss to Spearfish in their previous game, the Pierre Governors rebounded nicely in enemy territory.
Seniors led the way for the Govs, and Rylan Derry had the most impressive showing with two goals on the night. He scored one on a penalty kick while the other was a putback shot following a try from one of his teammates.
“...He’s one of our players that we knew coming into the season, he’s going to help out the team very, very much offensively,” head coach Miguel Manriquez said. “And Rylan is just able to play a lot on the offensive side and defensive side as well, and he’s just an all-around great player. So everyone in the team knows that, and he just plays very well with everyone. So it just makes it easier on the boys to play together. It’s just great to have a player like that.”
A similar result happened on Cesar Ramirez’s lone goal when he kicked the ball in off a shot from Devon Flottmeyer. Landon Bertram also joined in on the fun for Pierre. He scored in a 1-on-1 matchup with Roosevelt’s goalkeeper.
The Govs scored two goals in each half.
“I think the reason why we had so many goals is we took our time in the back third, and really worked our way up doing triangle passes,” senior Carson Ahartz said. “And (we) played on the outside and used our speed to beat their backline, and then we crossed it in and people were there at the right time.”
Defensively, Ahartz said Pierre worked well as a unit and the team’s wing players communicated effectively.
“We played a 3-5-2, and they really tried to expose us on the wings and having our wingers dropped back as fullbacks,” Ahartz said. “That really helped shut down those through balls that they were sending. And I think with our speed, they tried to play over-the-top balls, which didn’t really work. So we were able to shut those down pretty well.”
The Govs will look to carry the same success on both sides of the ball when Aberdeen comes to town on Tuesday. That game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Manriquez said his team learned something about themselves that they could use for the remainder of the season.
“Just being able to just communicate with each other and know that we can play as a team,” he said. “And as long as we’re patient, and we don’t just try to play fast and slow (things) down — as long as we’re patient and all that, we’re able to face whatever team it is.”
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
