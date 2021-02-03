The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors took on the Mitchell Kernels in an ESD Conference matchup at the Corn Palace in Mitchell on Tuesday. The Govs came away with a 46-44 victory.
The Kernels led 14-13 after the first quarter. The Govs responded to take a 25-24 lead at halftime. Not to be outdone, the Kernels took a 38-35 lead into the fourth quarter. With the game tied 44-44, sophomore forward Jackson Edman stole the ball. On the ensuing possession, sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz hit a layup with about 30 seconds left. The Kernels missed several shots, and Govs senior guard Bennett Dean pulled down a rebound to clinch the win.
The Govs shot% across the board with the exception of from the free throw line where they made six of nine free throws. The Kernels made 37% of their shots from the field and 60% from the free throw line. The Kernels held a slight 29-28 rebounding advantage. The Govs held a 9-1 steal advantage. They had eight turnovers to 12 turnovers for the Kernels.
Sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz led the Govs with 17 points, while junior guard Matthew Hanson had 12 points. Senior center Zane Alm led the Kernels with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Junior center Caden Hinker had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The No. 4 ranked Kernels (10-2) will play two games to end their week, with both games being on the road. They will play the No. 18 ranked Sturgis Brown Scoopers (1-13) in Sturgis at 7 p.m. MT on Friday, and the No. 15 ranked Spearfish Spartans (5-9) in Spearfish at 1:30 p.m. MT on Saturday.
The No. 11 ranked Govs (5-7) will host the No. 1 ranked Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (10-0) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. They will play the No. 6 ranked Brandon Valley Lynx (7-5) in Brandon on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
