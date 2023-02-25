Due to a multi-day winter storm that postponed Tuesday’s game against Sioux Falls Jefferson, the Pierre boys basketball team played for the first time in over a week when they took the court versus Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday at T.F. Riggs High School.

The Governors edged out the Rough Riders, 68-63, in a hard-fought battle between teams with identical records coming into the matchup.

Lincoln Kienholz

Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz scored 19 points against Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday.
Jackson Edman

Jackson Edman led the Govs with 22 points versus the Rough Riders on Friday.
Cade Kaiser

Pierre's Cade Kaiser during Friday's game versus the Rough Riders.
Jacob Mayer

Pierre's Jacob Mayer finished with 13 points versus the Rough Riders on Friday.

