Due to a multi-day winter storm that postponed Tuesday’s game against Sioux Falls Jefferson, the Pierre boys basketball team played for the first time in over a week when they took the court versus Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday at T.F. Riggs High School.
The Governors edged out the Rough Riders, 68-63, in a hard-fought battle between teams with identical records coming into the matchup.
“There was just a feeling that it was in the air tonight that we were just ready. All of them were just ready to compete, and they did not care what their role was, whether it was a couple minutes, whether it was the entire game. Everybody was just ready to go,” Govs head coach Brianna Kusler said following Friday’s win. “We really saw them turn a corner tonight and truly make strides, as far as the intensity that we want to be playing with from tip-off to the end of the game.”
As a team, Pierre shot 27-of-48 (56.3 percent) overall, 8-of-16 (50 percent) from three-point range and 6-of-9 (66.7 percent) at the charity stripe.
Senior forward Jackson Edman shined for the Govs, scoring a team-high 22 points. Senior guards Lincoln Kienholz and Jacob Mayer pitched in with 19 and 13, respectively.
The Govs also dished 21 assists, and junior guard Cade Kaiser led them with six.
“I thought, offensively, we had really solid execution when we went into some of our set offense,” Kusler said. “And we weren’t just in our transition. We were patient, and we allowed things to develop. Jackson had a huge game for us inside. He's one of the best passers that we have, and we continue to want to get the ball into him.”
For Edman, it was his third game of at least 20 points, and he did most of his damage near the basket.
“Everybody in the community, they always tell me, ‘Keep on going to the paint. Nobody can stop you,’” Edman said after Friday’s game. “Tonight, I kind of just took that upon myself and was like, ‘I'm gonna go out there and try and prove to them that nobody can guard me in the paint.’”
From start to finish, Pierre was in a dogfight with a solid Roosevelt team. Mayer scored the first five points of the contest, and the Govs led for a majority of the opening quarter.
But the Rough Ryders kept chipping away and eventually found themselves ahead 21-19 after eight minutes of play.
In the second quarter, Pierre sent a message. After trailing 24-19 early in the period, the Govs responded with a 13-0 run and later matched their biggest lead of 10 points after a Kienholz three-pointer. Roosevelt called a timeout with just over two minutes left in the first half with a 39-29 deficit.
Pierre outscored the Rough Riders 20-8 in the quarter and led 41-33 at the intermission.
Kienholz led the Govs with 15 points at this point and said a point of emphasis was attacking the rim based on how Roosevelt was defending him most of the night.
“When they were face-guarding me, I think they just wanted me to shoot threes,” he said following Friday’s game. “So I think it was something that I focused on, just driving to the hoop and then either score, dish or get fouled.”
Kienholz shared how things took off for Pierre, offensively, in the second quarter.
“We just kept feeding Jackson and I in the post and kind of just let us work a little bit,” he said. “And when they were collapsing around us, we kind of started hitting the guards on the outside for three-point shots. It just kept working for us.”
The story in the second half was every time the Rough Riders fought their way back into the game, the Govs answered with timely shots.
With just under two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Roosevelt drained a shot from long-range that made it 52-49 Pierre. But on the assuming Govs possession, senior guard Brecken Krueger hit a three-pointer from the top of the key to extend his team’s lead to six.
And then a driving Edman layup and a make behind the arc by sophomore guard Luke Olson put Pierre up 60-51 heading into the final frame.
Edman explained how crucial Olson’s lone shot attempt was for the Govs.
“It was definitely big,” he said. “It's good to see Luke take those shots because we all know he can make them. It just builds more confidence for our team and builds more confidence for him to make those shots and take those shots because he gets a lot of open shots.”
Even though Pierre had all of the momentum to begin the fourth quarter, Roosevelt scored nine consecutive points to tie things at 60 a piece just around the 4.5-minute mark.
But Edman took things over for the Govs, as he scored the next six points to make it 66-60 Pierre with nearly 2.5 minutes left. A few possessions later, Mayer made two free throws with 18 seconds remaining to seal the victory.
When asked if Edman minds carrying his team down the stretch, he said not at all.
“Definitely not,” he said. “It shows some confidence in my teammates in my abilities. So, whoever's playing good that night, I’m fine with the ball in their hands when it comes down to it, whether that be Ben (Heisler), Lincoln, Brecken or anybody else.”
Edman explained how he came through for the Govs (12-7) in crunch time.
“I was able to get good seals in the paint, and my guards were able to get me the ball,” Edman said. “I just took my time backing into the paint and getting where I wanted to be, and I was just able to hit my shots.”
Kusler discussed her team’s resiliency they showed every time the Rough Riders (11-8) battled back.
“Roosevelt is certainly a team of runs. They have the athletes to be able to do so, and they made some really big plays and got themselves in position,” she said. “I'm really proud of the response that our boys had. They easily could have lost their composure, but they all came together.”
With Friday’s win, Pierre remains in contention to host a SoDak 16 game. The Govs now sit in eighth place in the AA standings, and only the top-eight seeds will begin the postseason at home.
And keeping this a possibility was a driving factor in Pierre’s win Friday night.
“One of the things that we said in one of the huddles was ‘You guys deserve a home game. Don't allow somebody to take that from you,’” Kusler said. “And really, you saw that tonight. They were resilient. They were competitors, and they played with a lot of grit tonight. That was just awesome to see from every single one of them.”
The Govs now await their matchup with the Cavaliers (18-1) on the road Monday, as Pierre’s path to the state tournament could hang in the balance. Tip-off is set to be at 6 p.m.
This will easily be the Govs’ biggest test of the season so far versus the No. 1 team in the state, but Jefferson isn’t invincible. The Cavaliers suffered their only loss to Sioux Falls Washington at home on Feb. 18, falling to the Warriors 39-38.
Pierre also lost to Washington at home, 63-57, on Jan. 7.
Edman explained how Pierre can give Jefferson its second blemish of the season.
“It definitely comes down to the defensive end,” he said. “That's how Washington won the game. It was a low scoring game, and we just got to be able to stop their scorers and just play really good defense.”
This game has some extra spice to it, given the fact the Cavaliers ended the Govs’ season in last year’s SoDak 16 at Jefferson High School by a 79-74 final.
Kienholz said he thinks Pierre matches up “really well” with Jefferson and noted how sweet it would be to get revenge against the Cavaliers Monday.
“That'd be awesome, for sure, because I think we’re wearing black uniforms like we did last year,” Kienholz said. “I think if we come out hard and just play like we did tonight, we can come out on top.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.