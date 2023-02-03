It was another close loss for Pierre boys basketball on Thursday, as the Governors fell to Yankton, 56-51, at the Summit Activities Center.

After a 6-2 start to the season, Pierre has now lost four out of its last six games. And those losses have been by a combined 12 points — Brandon Valley, 53-52, Aberdeen Central, 84-82, O’Gorman, 68-64, and Thursday’s five-point defeat to the Bucks.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments