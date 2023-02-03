It was another close loss for Pierre boys basketball on Thursday, as the Governors fell to Yankton, 56-51, at the Summit Activities Center.
After a 6-2 start to the season, Pierre has now lost four out of its last six games. And those losses have been by a combined 12 points — Brandon Valley, 53-52, Aberdeen Central, 84-82, O’Gorman, 68-64, and Thursday’s five-point defeat to the Bucks.
The Brandon Valley and Aberdeen Central games were especially heartbreaking for the Govs. They fell to the Lynx at the buzzer and then to the Golden Eagles in two overtime periods.
“I think there's frustration from the athletes and coaches, certainly when we've had four games losses for 12 points combined,” Pierre head coach Brianna Kusler said. “We're right there — and it is frustrating in a sense.”
Against Yankton, Pierre shot 20-of-41 (48.8 percent) overall, 4-of-14 (28.6 percent) from three-point range and 7-of-11 (63.6 percent) at the charity stripe. Kusler's team also tallied a season-low four assists.
Senior forward Jackson Edman led the Govs with 15 points and shot 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) from the field. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and added a block for good measure. Kusler said Thursday was Edman’s “most efficient performance.”
“My teammates were just giving me the best opportunity (by) getting good passes inside,” Edman said. “They were relocating off when that double-team came, and I was able to hit them or go up myself, just being strong with the ball and finishing strong.”
The Black Hills State University signee also made sure to recognize senior guard and forward Carson Ahartz, who provided a spark off the bench for Pierre with 10 points.
Ahartz also scored six in Saturday’s 80-60 win over Harrisburg. He said these two games have brought back his mojo after recent shooting struggles.
“I know I can shoot the ball, and everyone else on the team knows I can shoot the ball. The main thing is confidence,” Ahartz added.
Early on, the Govs (8-6) were in good shape to pick up their third road win of the season in the first quarter. Pierre scored the game’s first six points and then matched that lead a few minutes later at 10-4.
But, as it did all night long, Yankton (7-4) fought its way back, and the opening period ended at 14 a piece.
During the next eight minutes, the score remained close throughout. Seemingly every time the Govs scored, the Bucks answered and vice versa. Pierre would end up with the momentum on its side at the intermission, thanks to a Kienholz pull-up jumper in the final seconds.
The Govs led 30-28 at halftime.
In the early stages of the third quarter, Pierre fans held their breath when they saw Edman fall to the floor in pain after injuring his right knee just over a minute into the period. Luckily for the Govs, he returned a few minutes later and finished the game.
Edman labeled the injury as a “bone bruise” and said it’s nothing to worry about.
“It’s a little sore right now — just got to rest it before Tuesday’s game,” he said.
In the final minute of the third, Pierre led the Bucks, 43-40. But what happened on the Govs’ next possession shifted the momentum to their opponent.
With 33 seconds left, senior center Christian Busch received a technical foul after attempting to post-up Yankton’s Cooper Grotenhuis in the paint. That call led to Bucks guard Drew Ryken making two free-throws to cut Pierre’s lead to one.
Yankton’s Isaiah Schelhaas then drilled a corner three-pointer in the final seconds to give the Bucks a 45-43 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Ahartz said this five-point swing had a “big impact” on the outcome of Thursday’s contest.
“Maybe, if we didn't have that technical (foul), the game would have been completely different,” he said.
Both teams stayed neck-and-neck for a large portion of the fourth quarter, but that changed in the last 1.5 minutes. Consecutive turnovers on Pierre’s final two offensive possessions allowed Yankton to pull away with the victory.
The Bucks only allowed the Govs to score one basket in the fourth and outscored Pierre 11-8. Furthermore, Yankton held Kusler’s top-two scorers, senior guard Lincoln Kienholz and senior forward Benjamin Heisler, to nine and six points, respectively. Kienholz entered Thursday averaging 19.2 points per game and Heisler 13.3.
“Credit Yankton for the intensity that they brought defensively. I thought that they dictated things at times in those possessions later in the game,” Kusler said. “That's just where we really have to rely heavily on our fundamentals. And I think we rushed some things a few times.”
Defensively, Ahartz thought the Govs struggled defending Yankton when the Bucks drove it inside and then kicked it out for perimeter shots. Pierre tallied six steals, and senior guard Jacob Mayer led the way with two.
Even with the tough loss, Kusler said there were some “positives” that her team could take away from it.
“I think the inside presence that we had was solid, and we need to continue to have that presence moving forward, regardless of the opponent,” she added. “We have the athletes. And now, it's just establishing that positioning and being able to consistently get the passes inside and in a position for us to be able to score or cut off of it and create some simple offense.”
Up next, the Govs will host Huron (4-8) on Tuesday at T.F. Riggs High School at 7 p.m.
Going forward, the Govs hope to flip the script in matchups decided by single-digits, and Kusler shared how her team can make sure that happens.
“Learning to win is easier said than done, and that’s an area that we're continuing to grow on. But I think it starts with our intensity,” she said. “Nobody tries to lose. There's no doubt about that. But now we just need to figure out ways to put our foot down and make sure that we are getting back up when necessary and we are getting to score and executing when we need to, offensively. Just putting those things together, so we're not coming out (on the losing end).”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.