The Govs finished second at the Pierre Invite, tallying a 291 total gross score. Pictured from left to right are Charlie Simpson, Lincoln Houska, Jack Bartlett, Luke Olson, Nick Bothun and Sawyer Sonnenschein.
On Tuesday, the Pierre boys golf team hosted the Pierre Invite at Hillsview Golf Course. The Governors finished in second place with a total gross score of 291, seven strokes behind Watertown at 284.
“Obviously, as a team, we wanted to win. It’s the home course,” Govs junior Nick Bothun said after Tuesday’s invite. “We won it last year (and) broke the school record (282). And we didn’t do that today, which is a little disappointing. But I would still say, overall, we played pretty well. There were definitely a lot of strokes that we left out on the course overall.”
Tuesday marked the third consecutive second-place finish this season for the Govs.
They were also the runners-up in the Warrior/Lynx Invite (581) on Aug. 14-15 and the Rapid City Invitational (319) on Aug. 17, finishing behind Harrisburg (575) and RC Stevens (311), respectively.
“I think our start in Sioux Falls was awesome. Everyone in AA was there for the most part, and we played really well,” Pierre head coach Tiffany Benham said. “Going to Rapid (City), that was not our best performance — we should have easily won that tournament. I think, maybe, we got a little too confident going into that tournament, and that kind of humbled them a little bit. We were also without Nick out there, too — Obviously, he placed first for us today, and not having him in Rapid (City), that kind of hindered (us).”
Pierre came close to capturing the individual title Tuesday, as the Govs had three golfers place in the top 10 and two in the top three.
Bothun shined the brightest for Pierre after finishing second (70) behind Watertown’s Jake Olson (66). Bothun tallied five birdies on the day and shot a 34 on the front-nine.
“Just found the fairway off the tee,” he said of Tuesday’s performance. “It was kind of just finding the middle of the green. To find the middle of the green here, you’ll have a good look at birdie. Got a couple to fall.”
The junior explained how he got his birdie shots to fall Tuesday.
“The par-5s I played, I think, 2 under today,” he said. “But then on the shorter holes, (I) found the fairway and just put wedge shots close. Wedges were good all day, which really helps out.”
For Bothun, he tied his career-low at Hillsview and was one shot off his career-low at any course. He shot a 69 at Bakker Crossing Championship Golf Course during Day 2 of the Warrior/Lynx Invite.
“I was happy,” Bothun said of Tuesday’s score. “I started off with a three-putt, but I fought back throughout the round. I got it back into the under-par area and just felt comfortable from there not having to play from behind all day.”
Just behind him was Govs junior Sawyer Sonnenschein in third place (71). Sonnenschein recorded three birdies and shot a 35 on the back nine.
“I hit the ball well, I just couldn’t get anything to fall,” Sonnenschein said. “I think I had 34 or 35 putts. Just need a couple of more to fall, and we’ll be good.”
He explained why some of his shots weren’t finding the hole Tuesday.
“I’m not sure — just didn’t get the ball in the hole,” Sonnenschein said.
Junior Luke Olson was the third Gov to place in the top 10 Tuesday. He tied for seventh after shooting a 74.
Juniors Lincoln Houska (76), Jack Bartlett (78) and Charlie Simpson (86) rounded out the list for Pierre. They tied for 19th, 28th and 51st, respectively.
When asked what was the difference between her boys finishing in second place instead of first, Benham couldn’t point to one exact reason.
“There was nothing specific that really hurt them as a team,” she said. “It wasn’t (just) the putting, or it wasn’t the chipping — It was kind of all over.”
Up next, Pierre will take part in the Huron Invitational Friday at Broadland Creek Golf Course. Huron’s course is one Bothun and Sonnenschein said they know very well, but Benham mentioned the potential troubles it could still cause for her boys if they are not careful.
“They’ve played it a lot, but it’s also a course that’s very challenging,” she said. “You have to be smart, you have to place the ball. And so, we’ll see if they can discipline themselves enough to take the best shot and maybe not the high-risk shot. And if they can do that, they can place pretty well.”
Sonnenschein explained how the Govs can tally their first event win of the season instead of another second-place finish.
“I think we just got to eliminate the bad holes,” he said. “When you got something going wrong, just try to keep it together. Don’t take a double (bogey) instead of a bogey. One stroke is one stroke. Just keep scores from going to 6s and 7s and keep them at 4s and 5s.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.