On Tuesday, the Pierre boys golf team hosted the Pierre Invite at Hillsview Golf Course. The Governors finished in second place with a total gross score of 291, seven strokes behind Watertown at 284.

“Obviously, as a team, we wanted to win. It’s the home course,” Govs junior Nick Bothun said after Tuesday’s invite. “We won it last year (and) broke the school record (282). And we didn’t do that today, which is a little disappointing. But I would still say, overall, we played pretty well. There were definitely a lot of strokes that we left out on the course overall.”

Nick Bothun

Pierre's Nick Bothun shot a 70 and placed second at the Pierre Invite.
Govs

The Govs finished second at the Pierre Invite, tallying a 291 total gross score. Pictured from left to right are Charlie Simpson, Lincoln Houska, Jack Bartlett, Luke Olson, Nick Bothun and Sawyer Sonnenschein.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-307-5502

Tags

Load comments