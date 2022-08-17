The Pierre boys golf team impressed in its first event of the new season.
The Governors competed in the 2022 Warrior/Lynx Invite on Monday and Tuesday, where they finished in a second-place tie with Watertown. Both teams scored a total score of 608 whereas O’Gorman won the event by a commanding 29 strokes.
Round 1 of the invite took place on Monday at Brandon Golf Course, and the second round was held on Tuesday at Willow Run Golf Course.
Pierre started off strong with a round-one score of 301 but then cooled off, tallying a 307 in round two. Monday’s total was the team’s third-lowest score in a round in program history.
“I think our overall score was not bad,” head coach Tiffany Benham said. “(Willow Run Golf Course) was playing really hard today. (Our players) had difficult pins. So, in result, we ended up three-putting way too many holes but it’s because the pins are really difficult. So I think that was a contributor to our five points higher than Brandon, but I’m still happy with the 307.”
Sawyer Sonnenschein led the way for the Govs with a fifth-place finish and ended with five strokes over par. On Monday, he shot a 72 and followed that with a 74 on Tuesday.
“He played pretty consistent, and played I would say solid the two days that we were there,” Benham said. “He just kept his cool and just tried to grind out some pars, and he was happy with pars. So that’s why I think he finished as well as he did.”
But it was actually Luke Olson who had the team’s best score of 71 at the conclusion of Round 1, giving him the third spot on the leaderboard. Despite that, Olson felt he could have done better. And there was one thing he focused on heading into Tuesday, and that was to “get off to a hotter start.”
But for Olson, the opposite occurred. He totaled a second-round score of 80, which was nine strokes worse than Monday’s score. As a result, Olson found himself in eight place by the end of the invite.
“He was having a little bit of difficulty with his putter,” Benham said. “He just couldn’t get a feel for the greens, and he had six three-putts, which contributed to his 80 score today. And he didn’t do that yesterday.”
Olson wasn’t the only one having trouble on the green. Benham added that the team had many long-ranged putts and couldn’t reach the pins, which resulted in them losing faith in their putter. Her players then got inside their heads.
Regardless, Benham was proud of Olson for keeping his chin up despite his score on Tuesday.
“I would say that, for example, like Luke Olson, and I would say probably Nick Bothun didn’t shoot very well today for them, but they were still positive and upbeat,” Benham said. “And they were really happy that the team ended up second. So I think that says a lot when you’re not playing well, but your team finished as well and they’re still happy. I think that’s really positive.”
Benham also said that was really impressed by Jack Bartlett, who drastically improved his score from Monday and into Tuesday. Bartlett ended with a second-round score of 74, fifteen strokes better than his 89 in Round 1.
Part of the reason why Pierre had a slightly worse result on Tuesday is because of the difficult terrain at Willow Run Golf Course.
“Yeah, it’s kind of a course you don’t want to just go up there and hit drives around,” Sonnenschein said Monday after the first round. “There’s a fair amount of trees. You need to know what to hit on the back nine 10, 11 and 12 (holes). Those three holes that can kind of get you if you hit the wrong balls and don’t position yourself right.”
Overall, Benham said the team learned some valuable lessons during the two-day event. One, go for the safer shot rather than the hole every stroke. And two, settle for pars over birdies when the latter doesn’t seem likely.
Pierre’s next meet is on Aug. 23 when the Govs stay home for the Boys Varsity Invitational at Pierre’s Hillsview Golf Course. A total of 18 teams will compete in the event, and Pierre is scheduled to tee-off at 10 a.m.
Benham made it very clear what her team will be working on until then.
“Well, obviously work on some putting. That’s for sure,” she said. “But I think what we’re gonna really focus on is just trying to be really, really happy with pars and maybe not go pin-seeking and just just try to be smart players.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.