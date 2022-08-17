The Pierre boys golf team impressed in its first event of the new season.

The Governors competed in the 2022 Warrior/Lynx Invite on Monday and Tuesday, where they finished in a second-place tie with Watertown. Both teams scored a total score of 608 whereas O’Gorman won the event by a commanding 29 strokes.

